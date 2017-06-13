WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Qualification for the 8s

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 6:47 pm
SmokeyTA
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006
Posts: 22528
I disagree about Ward, he will go on to be a fantastic player.

The point is that these players exist, they just dont play in SL. We have gone from a league which imported the likes of Lauitiiti, Lyon, Vianikolo, Barrett, Webb etc to an exporter of our best and the ones we recruit arent of the same level.
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 6:49 pm
Printer
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017
Posts: 359
Cas Till I Die wrote:
Point taken however I would say that the quality at my club hasn't declined, certainly at your club the quality hasn't declined. The quality of Salford hasn't declined so imo I think we are doing our part. I'd argue at Hull it's about the same as ten years ago. Leigh are a higher quality than ten years ago. For years on here fans of the bigger clubs sneered that the smaller ones that they need to get there house in order. Well now it's time the owners of Leeds/Wigan/Warrington/Saints flashed some cash to attract a proper marquee or 2 that they moaned about for so long and improved themselves and bring up the quality of there clubs.


At Leeds it's because we are actually trying to get our house in order with us building 2 new stands that we aren't splashing the cash on players. Also with Leeds when you're talking about the best decade in a clubs history it's a bit unrealistic to expect the bar to remain at that level and we are still 2nd favourites with the bookies for the main two trophies so not exactly too bad. Lets see if Cas can keep this up year upon year upon year before criticising successful clubs for eventually having low periods.

Personally whilst the standard of players may not be as high I think the problem is exasperated by the style of play with the focus on the wrestling at the ruck and many more defenders in the tackle (just watch a full game for 10-15 years ago and see the difference), increased number of interchanges I think helps this style and a reduction of interchanges could help. Also the refereeing standard has really dropped and is really hurting the game. Too many of the refs are whistle happy and have a poor ability to let a game flow. If we had some of these refs in charge 10/15 years they've managed to spoil many a good game. Finally the constant lack of getting close to a first choice 17 out on the field really hurts. Nearly every team are having bad periods with 6-9 first teasers out and it simply like that a decade or so ago, you might have had 2/3 teams suffer at most. Can't recall Leeds having a injury hit 7/8 guys out at once period at any point from 2004-2009, I think we've had one every season since 2013 now.

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 7:32 pm
GUBRATS
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016
Posts: 1554
So why are more players picking up injuries ?
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 8:20 pm
cas all the way
Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005
Posts: 2516
Location: advertising my villa
GUBRATS wrote:
So why are more players picking up injuries ?

Ive no idea because according to the BIG club fans the sport is weaker and less aggressive now.

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 8:36 pm
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017
Posts: 359
cas all the way wrote:
Ive no idea because according to the BIG club fans the sport is weaker and less aggressive now.


Can't we have a debate on the VT without the massive chips on Cas and Wakey fans shoulders taking over?

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 9:39 pm
wire-flyer
Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017
Posts: 40
The "my club your club" talk always makes me cringe

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 9:57 pm
The Devil's Advocate
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005
Posts: 3157
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
PrinterThe wrote:
Can't we have a debate on the VT without the massive chips on Cas and Wakey fans shoulders taking over?


It would be nice to have a debate about the qualifications for the eights, rather than a total thread drift.

B.T.W. Not all Wakey fans have chips on their shoulders, same as, not all Wakey fans are like some other Wakey fans!
Dead May Walking & the Coalition of Crackpots
