I disagree about Ward, he will go on to be a fantastic player.
The point is that these players exist, they just dont play in SL. We have gone from a league which imported the likes of Lauitiiti, Lyon, Vianikolo, Barrett, Webb etc to an exporter of our best and the ones we recruit arent of the same level.
The point is that these players exist, they just dont play in SL. We have gone from a league which imported the likes of Lauitiiti, Lyon, Vianikolo, Barrett, Webb etc to an exporter of our best and the ones we recruit arent of the same level.