Cas Till I Die wrote: Point taken however I would say that the quality at my club hasn't declined, certainly at your club the quality hasn't declined. The quality of Salford hasn't declined so imo I think we are doing our part. I'd argue at Hull it's about the same as ten years ago. Leigh are a higher quality than ten years ago. For years on here fans of the bigger clubs sneered that the smaller ones that they need to get there house in order. Well now it's time the owners of Leeds/Wigan/Warrington/Saints flashed some cash to attract a proper marquee or 2 that they moaned about for so long and improved themselves and bring up the quality of there clubs.

At Leeds it's because we are actually trying to get our house in order with us building 2 new stands that we aren't splashing the cash on players. Also with Leeds when you're talking about the best decade in a clubs history it's a bit unrealistic to expect the bar to remain at that level and we are still 2nd favourites with the bookies for the main two trophies so not exactly too bad. Lets see if Cas can keep this up year upon year upon year before criticising successful clubs for eventually having low periods.Personally whilst the standard of players may not be as high I think the problem is exasperated by the style of play with the focus on the wrestling at the ruck and many more defenders in the tackle (just watch a full game for 10-15 years ago and see the difference), increased number of interchanges I think helps this style and a reduction of interchanges could help. Also the refereeing standard has really dropped and is really hurting the game. Too many of the refs are whistle happy and have a poor ability to let a game flow. If we had some of these refs in charge 10/15 years they've managed to spoil many a good game. Finally the constant lack of getting close to a first choice 17 out on the field really hurts. Nearly every team are having bad periods with 6-9 first teasers out and it simply like that a decade or so ago, you might have had 2/3 teams suffer at most. Can't recall Leeds having a injury hit 7/8 guys out at once period at any point from 2004-2009, I think we've had one every season since 2013 now.