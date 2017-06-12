Cas Till I Die wrote: I actually agree the standard of SL has gone down but I think it's more entertaining now the league is closer.



Let's also be fair about this, who's to blame that the big clubs can no longer attract better quality imports or bring through the next gem ??? If Wigan/Saints/Leeds/Wire/Bradford have declined in quality who is to blame ??? If when you lose a player you replace them with similar quality then the standard should at minimum stay the same !!! Fans of Wigan and Leeds need to look at there own house to ask why they aren't bringing through players of the sufficient high standard or recruiting a top Aussie after all we have 2 marquee options available now which is more than we had ten years ago. Stevie Ward and Jimmy Keinhorst are never going to be Sinfield or Senior.

I dont think that you can blame the clubs.It's more to do with the "draw" of RL in this country, compared to Union or NRL, both of which have substantially more money to throw at any player, if they wish to entice them into their game, we just haven't been able to keep pace with either of these.Union has massive appeal on the international stage, which has seen interest shutter down to club level.The numbers watching the Club sides continues to increase, whereas RL spectator numbers, particularly in SL, are in steady decline.I agree that SL is far more interesting when any team can beat each other, apart from CasWhether this encourages more fans to watch the game, I dont know but, it would appear not and we are going backwards, in relation to many other sports.