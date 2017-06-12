|
Short memories for sure. When we won the double most fans noted that it was because the competition was so poor. Our run to the final in th CC in 2013 our average score was something like 48-4. And we were dreadful for most of last year but finished 2nd and won SL.
The drop in standards was predictable. Its been ongoing as we're continually downgrading the quality of overseas players and are losing many of our best to the NRL due to cap differences, and no longer have RU to draw on for talent - and we'll continue to lose a few players that way as well.
The only way to improve is to focus all efforts on youth development. Its a long, slow process but its also sustainable - being a parasite on another league (NRL) or even sport (RU) hid how dreadful our development efforts have been almost since the sport started if we're being honest.
One of the things I do miss since the inception of superleahue and the advent of summer RL.. is the opportunity for top players to guest with clubs at the other side of the world... as a trinity fan I loved seeing players like Geoff Gerard, Wally Lewis, Steve Ella, Ray Price... even Dave Topliss took his opportunity to guest with Penrith and Balmain to become s better player.
And that poor development was pre the X box revolution, something that has severely damaged the numbers of juniors entering many if not all sports.
I dont know how to bring about the change but, somehow, more kids have to want to be involved at school level, which hopefully leads on to them wanting to carry on at their local club.
Many amateur sports are struggling for numbers and without this, the quality at the top will diminish.
Let's be honest. We know what the answer is. It's just unpalatable to some
I actually agree the standard of SL has gone down but I think it's more entertaining now the league is closer.
Let's also be fair about this, who's to blame that the big clubs can no longer attract better quality imports or bring through the next gem ??? If Wigan/Saints/Leeds/Wire/Bradford have declined in quality who is to blame ??? If when you lose a player you replace them with similar quality then the standard should at minimum stay the same !!! Fans of Wigan and Leeds need to look at there own house to ask why they aren't bringing through players of the sufficient high standard or recruiting a top Aussie after all we have 2 marquee options available now which is more than we had ten years ago. Stevie Ward and Jimmy Keinhorst are never going to be Sinfield or Senior.
I dont think that you can blame the clubs.
It's more to do with the "draw" of RL in this country, compared to Union or NRL, both of which have substantially more money to throw at any player, if they wish to entice them into their game, we just haven't been able to keep pace with either of these.
Union has massive appeal on the international stage, which has seen interest shutter down to club level.
The numbers watching the Club sides continues to increase, whereas RL spectator numbers, particularly in SL, are in steady decline.
I agree that SL is far more interesting when any team can beat each other, apart from Cas
Whether this encourages more fans to watch the game, I dont know but, it would appear not and we are going backwards, in relation to many other sports.
Point taken however I would say that the quality at my club hasn't declined, certainly at your club the quality hasn't declined. The quality of Salford hasn't declined so imo I think we are doing our part. I'd argue at Hull it's about the same as ten years ago. Leigh are a higher quality than ten years ago. For years on here fans of the bigger clubs sneered that the smaller ones that they need to get there house in order. Well now it's time the owners of Leeds/Wigan/Warrington/Saints flashed some cash to attract a proper marquee or 2 that they moaned about for so long and improved themselves and bring up the quality of there clubs.
|
