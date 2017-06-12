The drop in standards was predictable. Its been ongoing as we're continually downgrading the quality of overseas players and are losing many of our best to the NRL due to cap differences, and no longer have RU to draw on for talent - and we'll continue to lose a few players that way as well.



The only way to improve is to focus all efforts on youth development. Its a long, slow process but its also sustainable - being a parasite on another league (NRL) or even sport (RU) hid how dreadful our development efforts have been almost since the sport started if we're being honest.