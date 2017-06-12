WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Qualification for the 8s

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Qualification for the 8s

 
Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 5:09 pm
Short memories for sure. When we won the double most fans noted that it was because the competition was so poor. Our run to the final in th CC in 2013 our average score was something like 48-4. And we were dreadful for most of last year but finished 2nd and won SL.

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 11:56 pm
The drop in standards was predictable. Its been ongoing as we're continually downgrading the quality of overseas players and are losing many of our best to the NRL due to cap differences, and no longer have RU to draw on for talent - and we'll continue to lose a few players that way as well.

The only way to improve is to focus all efforts on youth development. Its a long, slow process but its also sustainable - being a parasite on another league (NRL) or even sport (RU) hid how dreadful our development efforts have been almost since the sport started if we're being honest.
