brearley84 wrote:
yep that points difference the giants have is like and extra point...
widnes and leigh to come at home too, certainly in the giants hands at the moment a top 8 finish which was the aim for 2017 after finishing bottom last year.
I dont think that the Giants have anything to worry about, they seemed to have turned the corner.
It's going to be a tough ask for KR (or any of the Championship clubs) to compete with the current bottom 4 in SL and the prospect of a French derby plus, some of the other games, the middle 8's again promises to be more enthralling than the top 8, where Cas look nailed on for the LLS.
Mon Jun 12, 2017 2:55 pm
Certainly wont be easy but it never will, the inclusion of 2 french sides will make it a lot more interesting as a side that has to go to France twice vs a side that gets them both in the uk will be a big factor.
The middle 8's is always more likely to be the better entertainment due to the points total being scrubbed, from a KR POV I hope one team runs away with it and wins all 7 and that will give us a better opportunity to get up and avoid the MPG (can't see it though)
Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:03 pm
Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:55 pm
Thing is this has reared it's head because the big clubs aren't doing so well. When (or if) they get back to where they 'belong', I'm sure we won't hear a peep about player quality.
Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:58 pm
TBH there is an element of truth in it. I've seen a lot of SL games on Sky that aren't much better than what i've seen in the championship this year.
