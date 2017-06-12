WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Qualification for the 8s

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Qualification for the 8s

 
Post a reply

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 2:48 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8113
brearley84 wrote:
yep that points difference the giants have is like and extra point...

widnes and leigh to come at home too, certainly in the giants hands at the moment a top 8 finish which was the aim for 2017 after finishing bottom last year.


I dont think that the Giants have anything to worry about, they seemed to have turned the corner.
It's going to be a tough ask for KR (or any of the Championship clubs) to compete with the current bottom 4 in SL and the prospect of a French derby plus, some of the other games, the middle 8's again promises to be more enthralling than the top 8, where Cas look nailed on for the LLS.

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 2:55 pm
barham red User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 4987
wrencat1873 wrote:
I dont think that the Giants have anything to worry about, they seemed to have turned the corner.
It's going to be a tough ask for KR (or any of the Championship clubs) to compete with the current bottom 4 in SL and the prospect of a French derby plus, some of the other games, the middle 8's again promises to be more enthralling than the top 8, where Cas look nailed on for the LLS.


Certainly wont be easy but it never will, the inclusion of 2 french sides will make it a lot more interesting as a side that has to go to France twice vs a side that gets them both in the uk will be a big factor.

The middle 8's is always more likely to be the better entertainment due to the points total being scrubbed, from a KR POV I hope one team runs away with it and wins all 7 and that will give us a better opportunity to get up and avoid the MPG (can't see it though)

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:03 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5185
Location: Hill Valley
Wigg'n wrote:
Not poop just not as good as the top players 10-15 years ago.

Is Percival better than Jamie Lyon?
Is George Williams better than Adrian Lam?


We had some great centres...King,Lyon,Gleeson,Hape,Senior,McKenna,Gidley,Connelly etc..

We had some great halves.. Long, Briers, Sinfield, Lam, Deacon, Paul brothers, Barrett, Johns, Stacey Jones, Harris, Martyn..i could go on in all positions thats just off the top of my head.

I agree its good that the competition seems to have leveled up, but it has certainly been the big clubs dropping down in standards than a general rise for the usual lower down clubs.the star quality is thin on the ground in comparison to a few years ago and before, it's blatant and you are in denial if you think otherwise imo.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:55 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6359
Biff Tannen wrote:
We had some great centres...King,Lyon,Gleeson,Hape,Senior,McKenna,Gidley,Connelly etc..

We had some great halves.. Long, Briers, Sinfield, Lam, Deacon, Paul brothers, Barrett, Johns, Stacey Jones, Harris, Martyn..i could go on in all positions thats just off the top of my head.

I agree its good that the competition seems to have leveled up, but it has certainly been the big clubs dropping down in standards than a general rise for the usual lower down clubs.the star quality is thin on the ground in comparison to a few years ago and before, it's blatant and you are in denial if you think otherwise imo.


Thing is this has reared it's head because the big clubs aren't doing so well. When (or if) they get back to where they 'belong', I'm sure we won't hear a peep about player quality.

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:58 pm
LifeLongHKRFan User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1793
Willzay wrote:
Thing is this has reared it's head because the big clubs aren't doing so well. When (or if) they get back to where they 'belong', I'm sure we won't hear a peep about player quality.



TBH there is an element of truth in it. I've seen a lot of SL games on Sky that aren't much better than what i've seen in the championship this year.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrett was robbed, Jimbo_Returns, moyleismint, mwindass, RoyBoy29, Tricky2309, Wildthing, Willzay and 101 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,584,4582,06676,0274,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Mon : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
16
- 2ST GEORGE
TV
  
 > Thu 15th Jun : 20:00
CC2017
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM