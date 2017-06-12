brearley84 wrote:
yep that points difference the giants have is like and extra point...
widnes and leigh to come at home too, certainly in the giants hands at the moment a top 8 finish which was the aim for 2017 after finishing bottom last year.
I dont think that the Giants have anything to worry about, they seemed to have turned the corner.
It's going to be a tough ask for KR (or any of the Championship clubs) to compete with the current bottom 4 in SL and the prospect of a French derby plus, some of the other games, the middle 8's again promises to be more enthralling than the top 8, where Cas look nailed on for the LLS.