Watching old games the standered hasn't changed much. The only things that are frustrating now in the game in comparison to back in the day is the wrestling in the tackle and shoulder charges.
The officials don't bully the weaker sides more than they did.
Our England side doesn't ignore form as much so isn't half Leeds and half saints.
More competitive games make a season. Who wants to see Wigan, Leeds & Saints cruise into the top 3 every season and make the most grand finals.
Our sport in that respect is better.
Mon Jun 12, 2017 10:01 am
I completely agree. Agreed, they play some really good rugby, but it was noticeable when we beat them at the KCOM, that an effective defensive side, caused them to just panic, go offload crazy, which wasn't skill it was headless chicken stuff
Mon Jun 12, 2017 10:01 am
On the main topic though. Can only see Leigh, Widnes and Catalans as bottom 4 certainties. I suppose the Giants should be favourites for the bottom 4 too.
Mon Jun 12, 2017 11:30 am
SmokeyTA wrote:
Danny McGuire in 2005 was unstoppable. In 2017 he can't run, is Leeds only halfback and we are joint 2nd
Haha! That sums it up really, nothing more needs to be said.
Mon Jun 12, 2017 12:08 pm
I think it's difficult to predict the winner of SL at this point in the season. Leeds were average during the regular season in 2011 and 2012, Wigan were falling apart at the back end of the 2013 regular season, as were Saints in 2014, and Wigan were really struggling with injuries throughout 2016. Yet they all went on to win at OT.
Mon Jun 12, 2017 12:30 pm
I guess this means then the Crown Jewels such as Williams and Percival must be poop then?
Mon Jun 12, 2017 12:39 pm
SmokeyTA wrote:
But it isn't that those players are spread across the 12 clubs. These players simply aren't in SL.
Name me a prop I'm SL right now who is as good as Peacock Fielden or Morley were in 2005? I can't think of one even close and those three played for one side.
Name me a Centre playing now who was in the class of Senior, Lyon or Hape? There's probably only a couple who would compare to Chris McKenna who was Leeds 3rd choice.
Danny McGuire in 2005 was unstoppable. In 2017 he can't run, is Leeds only halfback and we are joint 2nd
And that doesn't even mention the likes of Cunningham, Lauitiiti Graham. Sculthorpe.
That's you opinion and I respect it... I just think it's a little tinted by a nostalgic haze...
In my nostalgic opinion there haven't been quality props since players like jimmy Thompson, Trevor Skerrett and Jim Mills ... and Kevin Ward has never been surpassed!
Which says more about the period, in which I first started watching the game...
That said I'm really enjoying Superleague this year as my team is doing well... funny that isn't it?
Mon Jun 12, 2017 1:07 pm
If you think it's tinted by nostalgia fine...ehafs your argument against. Which SL props are in that class?
As for it being about how my team is doing, you couldn't be.more wrong. My team is joint 2nd in the league. They are doing fine. It's not a great team. 2 years ago we won the treble, I don't think the 201t treble winning side were a patch on the 04 side the 05 side or the 08 side.
Mon Jun 12, 2017 1:08 pm
PrinterThe wrote:
I doubt it. Hudds only need to win 2 of 6 to get to 18 and have a much better points difference.
You could pick up a few wins and enter the Middle 8's in decent form though and you know what that competition is all about compared to some of the others so I think you could be fine getting through it.
yep that points difference the giants have is like and extra point...
widnes and leigh to come at home too, certainly in the giants hands at the moment a top 8 finish which was the aim for 2017 after finishing bottom last year.
Mon Jun 12, 2017 1:27 pm
Willzay wrote:
I guess this means then the Crown Jewels such as Williams and Percival must be poop then?
Not poop just not as good as the top players 10-15 years ago.
Is Percival better than Jamie Lyon?
Is George Williams better than Adrian Lam?
