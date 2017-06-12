SmokeyTA wrote: But it isn't that those players are spread across the 12 clubs. These players simply aren't in SL.



Name me a prop I'm SL right now who is as good as Peacock Fielden or Morley were in 2005? I can't think of one even close and those three played for one side.



Name me a Centre playing now who was in the class of Senior, Lyon or Hape? There's probably only a couple who would compare to Chris McKenna who was Leeds 3rd choice.



Danny McGuire in 2005 was unstoppable. In 2017 he can't run, is Leeds only halfback and we are joint 2nd



And that doesn't even mention the likes of Cunningham, Lauitiiti Graham. Sculthorpe.

That's you opinion and I respect it... I just think it's a little tinted by a nostalgic haze...In my nostalgic opinion there haven't been quality props since players like jimmy Thompson, Trevor Skerrett and Jim Mills ... and Kevin Ward has never been surpassed!Which says more about the period, in which I first started watching the game...That said I'm really enjoying Superleague this year as my team is doing well... funny that isn't it?