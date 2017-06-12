WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Qualification for the 8s

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 9:57 am
AntonyGiant Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Mar 15, 2015 8:15 pm
Posts: 508
Watching old games the standered hasn't changed much. The only things that are frustrating now in the game in comparison to back in the day is the wrestling in the tackle and shoulder charges.

The officials don't bully the weaker sides more than they did.
Our England side doesn't ignore form as much so isn't half Leeds and half saints.
More competitive games make a season. Who wants to see Wigan, Leeds & Saints cruise into the top 3 every season and make the most grand finals.
Our sport in that respect is better.

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 10:01 am
Wilde 3 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5360
I completely agree. Agreed, they play some really good rugby, but it was noticeable when we beat them at the KCOM, that an effective defensive side, caused them to just panic, go offload crazy, which wasn't skill it was headless chicken stuff

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 10:01 am
AntonyGiant Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Mar 15, 2015 8:15 pm
Posts: 508
On the main topic though. Can only see Leigh, Widnes and Catalans as bottom 4 certainties. I suppose the Giants should be favourites for the bottom 4 too.

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 11:30 am
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5384
SmokeyTA wrote:
Danny McGuire in 2005 was unstoppable. In 2017 he can't run, is Leeds only halfback and we are joint 2nd


Haha! That sums it up really, nothing more needs to be said.

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 12:08 pm
wire-flyer User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 33
I think it's difficult to predict the winner of SL at this point in the season. Leeds were average during the regular season in 2011 and 2012, Wigan were falling apart at the back end of the 2013 regular season, as were Saints in 2014, and Wigan were really struggling with injuries throughout 2016. Yet they all went on to win at OT.
