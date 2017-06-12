Watching old games the standered hasn't changed much. The only things that are frustrating now in the game in comparison to back in the day is the wrestling in the tackle and shoulder charges.



The officials don't bully the weaker sides more than they did.

Our England side doesn't ignore form as much so isn't half Leeds and half saints.

More competitive games make a season. Who wants to see Wigan, Leeds & Saints cruise into the top 3 every season and make the most grand finals.

Our sport in that respect is better.