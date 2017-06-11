the artist wrote: yes, because its not always possible to spend your way out of an injury crisis now with salary cap constraints. this is why the salary cap should be encouraging clubs to invest more in their own youth, this is not being done to the same extent at all clubs

The competitive clubs didnt spend their way out of an injury crisis, they were the ones with the you development systems that were bringing through players (and largely still are). The injuries have their effect because A) there are too many games. More games = More injuries. and B) the salary cap excludes any real reserves of specialist talents. Teams can't afford to have 2 fullbacks or 3/4centers or 4 halfbacks or 4 hookers. What this means is that you are replacing a fullback with a utility back, centres with 2nd rowers, halfbacks with fullbacks or looseforwards, hookers with utilities. 2 or 3 injuries in the wrong positions and suddenly squads are all over the place.This also impacts on youth development as specialists are less valuable than utilities. If a club has a choice between a decent young Centre or an ok one that can play 2nd row, they take the inferior player and jettison the specialist.