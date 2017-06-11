|
GUBRATS wrote:
Are injuries affecting SL more than in the past ?
yes, because its not always possible to spend your way out of an injury crisis now with salary cap constraints. this is why the salary cap should be encouraging clubs to invest more in their own youth, this is not being done to the same extent at all clubs
The referee's indecision is final
Sun Jun 11, 2017 9:35 pm
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
In 2006 Hull reached the grand final. They were beaten by a St Helens side that many would regard as the greatest in the SL era. The Hull side of 2016/17 is imo superior to the 2006 vintage yet last year we didnt make the GF and currently sit 4th.
Its a different style of rugby these days, alot of people don't think its changed for the better, and they may have a point. The quality however hasn't fallen. Thats just something the fans of what were top clubs like to trot out to make them feel better about now being mediocre.
2005 grand final saw a Leeds side that included McGuire, Sinfield, Burrow, Ellis, McKenna, Bai, McDermott, Lauitiiti take on a Bradford side that included Peacock, Morley, Hape, Vianikolo, Fielden, Vagana, Radford, Paul, Harris, Deacon, Pryce,
That 2006 Saints side included Sculthorpe, Graham, Roby, Hooper, Lyon, Wellens, Long, Pryce.
Super League simply doesnt have that quality of player in it at the moment. Not in depth nor in first teams. Put together a dream team of SL players from this year and id take any of those Leeds, Bradfords or Saints squads against them.
//www.pngnrlbid.com
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.
vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
Sun Jun 11, 2017 9:45 pm
the artist wrote:
yes, because its not always possible to spend your way out of an injury crisis now with salary cap constraints. this is why the salary cap should be encouraging clubs to invest more in their own youth, this is not being done to the same extent at all clubs
The competitive clubs didnt spend their way out of an injury crisis, they were the ones with the you development systems that were bringing through players (and largely still are). The injuries have their effect because A) there are too many games. More games = More injuries. and B) the salary cap excludes any real reserves of specialist talents. Teams can't afford to have 2 fullbacks or 3/4centers or 4 halfbacks or 4 hookers. What this means is that you are replacing a fullback with a utility back, centres with 2nd rowers, halfbacks with fullbacks or looseforwards, hookers with utilities. 2 or 3 injuries in the wrong positions and suddenly squads are all over the place.
This also impacts on youth development as specialists are less valuable than utilities. If a club has a choice between a decent young Centre or an ok one that can play 2nd row, they take the inferior player and jettison the specialist.
//www.pngnrlbid.com
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.
vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
Sun Jun 11, 2017 9:53 pm
cas all the way wrote:
This Cas team.on his day..... would beat many of the past superleague winners teams. The game has evolved to different styles therefore can not be compared. If Wigan were at full strength we all know they would be pushing top spot this year also. Thats the only difference this year.
Not a chance of beating the Leeds, Bradfords, Wigan's and Saints team in there prime, the quality, skill level and intensity was much higher in the first 12 years of Superleague. We are only 18 games into the season and no major honours achieved so far so thats a pretty big statement to make that Cas would be the best of the best superleague champions. Looking good for the hubcap though.
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.
Mon Jun 12, 2017 5:04 am
SmokeyTA wrote:
2005 grand final saw a Leeds side that included McGuire, Sinfield, Burrow, Ellis, McKenna, Bai, McDermott, Lauitiiti take on a Bradford side that included Peacock, Morley, Hape, Vianikolo, Fielden, Vagana, Radford, Paul, Harris, Deacon, Pryce,
That 2006 Saints side included Sculthorpe, Graham, Roby, Hooper, Lyon, Wellens, Long, Pryce.
Super League simply doesnt have that quality of player in it at the moment. Not in depth nor in first teams. Put together a dream team of SL players from this year and id take any of those Leeds, Bradfords or Saints squads against them.
Ah ... nostalgia!
But even that is not what it used to be!
Is not having the best talent spread evenly across twelve teams not better for the game than having them clustered in three or four teams? Given time this will (in my opinion) raise the overall standard of the game in the UK.
It does, of course, mean that the 'big four' concept is defunct... a situation that the traditional 'big boys' and their fans will not like as it seemingly reduces the quality of their team by not being able to 'Hoover up' all the best talent.
