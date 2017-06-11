Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
In 2006 Hull reached the grand final. They were beaten by a St Helens side that many would regard as the greatest in the SL era. The Hull side of 2016/17 is imo superior to the 2006 vintage yet last year we didnt make the GF and currently sit 4th.
Its a different style of rugby these days, alot of people don't think its changed for the better, and they may have a point. The quality however hasn't fallen. Thats just something the fans of what were top clubs like to trot out to make them feel better about now being mediocre.
2005 grand final saw a Leeds side that included McGuire, Sinfield, Burrow, Ellis, McKenna, Bai, McDermott, Lauitiiti take on a Bradford side that included Peacock, Morley, Hape, Vianikolo, Fielden, Vagana, Radford, Paul, Harris, Deacon, Pryce,
That 2006 Saints side included Sculthorpe, Graham, Roby, Hooper, Lyon, Wellens, Long, Pryce.
Super League simply doesnt have that quality of player in it at the moment. Not in depth nor in first teams. Put together a dream team of SL players from this year and id take any of those Leeds, Bradfords or Saints squads against them.