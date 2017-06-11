WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Qualification for the 8s

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 9:05 pm
the artist
GUBRATS wrote:
Are injuries affecting SL more than in the past ?


yes, because its not always possible to spend your way out of an injury crisis now with salary cap constraints. this is why the salary cap should be encouraging clubs to invest more in their own youth, this is not being done to the same extent at all clubs
Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 9:35 pm
SmokeyTA
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
In 2006 Hull reached the grand final. They were beaten by a St Helens side that many would regard as the greatest in the SL era. The Hull side of 2016/17 is imo superior to the 2006 vintage yet last year we didnt make the GF and currently sit 4th.

Its a different style of rugby these days, alot of people don't think its changed for the better, and they may have a point. The quality however hasn't fallen. Thats just something the fans of what were top clubs like to trot out to make them feel better about now being mediocre.

2005 grand final saw a Leeds side that included McGuire, Sinfield, Burrow, Ellis, McKenna, Bai, McDermott, Lauitiiti take on a Bradford side that included Peacock, Morley, Hape, Vianikolo, Fielden, Vagana, Radford, Paul, Harris, Deacon, Pryce,

That 2006 Saints side included Sculthorpe, Graham, Roby, Hooper, Lyon, Wellens, Long, Pryce.

Super League simply doesnt have that quality of player in it at the moment. Not in depth nor in first teams. Put together a dream team of SL players from this year and id take any of those Leeds, Bradfords or Saints squads against them.
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 9:45 pm
SmokeyTA
the artist wrote:
yes, because its not always possible to spend your way out of an injury crisis now with salary cap constraints. this is why the salary cap should be encouraging clubs to invest more in their own youth, this is not being done to the same extent at all clubs

The competitive clubs didnt spend their way out of an injury crisis, they were the ones with the you development systems that were bringing through players (and largely still are). The injuries have their effect because A) there are too many games. More games = More injuries. and B) the salary cap excludes any real reserves of specialist talents. Teams can't afford to have 2 fullbacks or 3/4centers or 4 halfbacks or 4 hookers. What this means is that you are replacing a fullback with a utility back, centres with 2nd rowers, halfbacks with fullbacks or looseforwards, hookers with utilities. 2 or 3 injuries in the wrong positions and suddenly squads are all over the place.

This also impacts on youth development as specialists are less valuable than utilities. If a club has a choice between a decent young Centre or an ok one that can play 2nd row, they take the inferior player and jettison the specialist.
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.
