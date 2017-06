Wigg'n wrote: Ask anyone that has watched SL over the last 15 years.

In 2006 Hull reached the grand final. They were beaten by a St Helens side that many would regard as the greatest in the SL era. The Hull side of 2016/17 is imo superior to the 2006 vintage yet last year we didnt make the GF and currently sit 4th.Its a different style of rugby these days, alot of people don't think its changed for the better, and they may have a point. The quality however hasn't fallen. Thats just something the fans of what were top clubs like to trot out to make them feel better about now being mediocre.