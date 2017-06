I can't really see Catalans and Warrington winning 4 out of the 5 remaining games to escape the demotion to the middle 8's. Leigh and Widnes would need to win 5 out of 5 and thats not going to happen. Saints and Huddersfield have improved a bit and should win a couple more games to get near 20 pts, likewise Wigan who will have some players back from there injury crisis.