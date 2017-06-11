WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Qualification for the 8s

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Qualification for the 8s

 
Post a reply

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 1:36 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6356
GUBRATS wrote:
Isn't a more competitive League what we wanted ?


Some would prefer the usual three or four be at the top and in the finals. It's funny how the only fans talking about the lack of quality is fans from clubs who aren't getting their own way this year. :)

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 1:58 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5182
Location: Hill Valley
I dont mind the 8s but one tweak i would make to super 8s is to expand the play offs to the old top 5 format which we used when it all started in the late 90s. That way finishing top gets a real reward and expanding to 5 keeps it alive for longer for those in 6th 7th and 8th as we have seen the top 4 pretty much done and dusted before super 8s has begun last couple of years.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 2:37 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1548
Wigg'n wrote:
Competition at the expense of quality? No.


And how do you ' prove ' the reduction in quality ?

Or is that how you explain the ' bigger ' clubs aren't at the top ?
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:08 pm
The Devil's Advocate User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3155
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
Personally I think the eights are done & dusted for part one.

The conundrum for me is who'll finish where. Cas & Leeds will make the top four but as to where the other six will finish, I couldn't call it.

Of the bottom four I think Catalans are the most at risk, there just seems to be no fight in the squad, maybe their new coach can rectify the malaise.
Dead May Walking & the Coalition of Crackpots

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:28 pm
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5381
GUBRATS wrote:
And how do you ' prove ' the reduction in quality ?

Or is that how you explain the ' bigger ' clubs aren't at the top ?


Ask anyone that has watched SL over the last 15 years.

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 3:36 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6356
Wigg'n wrote:
Ask anyone that has watched SL over the last 15 years.


Or how about asking people who don't support Wigan, Saints and Leeds?

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 4:46 pm
number 6 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10273
cas all the way wrote:
I may be being thick but im not sure I get you still get you. If you are in the top 8 after 23 games which will be around 20 points.... you are gauranteed top 8 if you lose all 7 super 8s. You cant drop out of the 8. So.... 20/22 points will gaurantee top 8. Not 26.


Yes your right but I was saying before today's result, mathematically Warrington could still have caught us if they won all remaining 6 games and we lost all remaining games. Same with Catalan

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 5:16 pm
the artist User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 6006
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
after this weekend's games the top 5 like they have qualified. saints and wigan look likely but no means certain (saints v hudds 'extra' match looks more important now, and wigan need to break their losing run). looks more likely to be 4 of widnes, leigh, wire, hudds and catalan, but as mentioned above always the intriguing possibility of someone else getting dragged into it
The referee's indecision is final
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 4everfax, Adam_Harrison9, Biff Tannen, Channel Islander, Dave K., Disney cat, eric35, JEAN CAPDOUZE, MollySylphrena, upthecats, yorkieboy52 and 124 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,583,8362,65976,0234,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
18
- 40SYDNEY
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
24
- 25WORKINGTON  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
24
- 32HULL KR  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
0
- 54HALIFAX  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
12
- 26BATLEY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
52
- 8DEWSBURY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
20
- 52YORK  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
62
- 6GLOUC  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
36
- 12KEIGHLEY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
28
- 24HEMEL  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
24
- 24BARROW  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
12
- 36FEATHERSTONE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
36
- 16WARRINGTON
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM