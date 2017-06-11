WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Qualification for the 8s

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 1:36 pm
GUBRATS wrote:
Isn't a more competitive League what we wanted ?


Some would prefer the usual three or four be at the top and in the finals. It's funny how the only fans talking about the lack of quality is fans from clubs who aren't getting their own way this year. :)

Post Sun Jun 11, 2017 1:58 pm
I dont mind the 8s but one tweak i would make to super 8s is to expand the play offs to the old top 5 format which we used when it all started in the late 90s. That way finishing top gets a real reward and expanding to 5 keeps it alive for longer for those in 6th 7th and 8th as we have seen the top 4 pretty much done and dusted before super 8s has begun last couple of years.
