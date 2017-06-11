I dont mind the 8s but one tweak i would make to super 8s is to expand the play offs to the old top 5 format which we used when it all started in the late 90s. That way finishing top gets a real reward and expanding to 5 keeps it alive for longer for those in 6th 7th and 8th as we have seen the top 4 pretty much done and dusted before super 8s has begun last couple of years.