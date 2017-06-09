I think when the League brought out this system of the bottom four having to play off against championship clubs most of us fans of the "bigger" clubs just assumed it would always be the "usual" clubs at the bottom and all we had to work on was the top four.

But the league is so even these days I think we all have to accept that a poor spell through injuries or complacency can drag any team into the bottom four.

Last year it was Leeds, this year most Likely Warrington and Catalan but Saints and Wigan aren't completely clear yet.



Due to the nature of the play offs teams 9 and 10 aren't really in danger of being relegated so, although it is disappointing to finish so low I think the fans have to accept that it can happen to any club.

The clubs just have to use it as a spur to do better next season.