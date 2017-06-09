WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Qualification for the 8s

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 10:46 pm
cas all the way wrote:
26 points for the top 8?? Try 20 points pal.

Cas win on Sunday and we are 6 points clear with a far superior points difference too meaning teams will need 4 more wins than us to go above us. Very nice gap to have with what would be only 12 games of the 30 left.


YOu will win the LLS for sure IMO
Know your Enemy

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 11:27 pm
number 6 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10271
cas all the way wrote:
26 points for the top 8?? Try 20 points pal.

Cas win on Sunday and we are 6 points clear with a far superior points difference too meaning teams will need 4 more wins than us to go above us. Very nice gap to have with what would be only 12 games of the 30 left.



That's after all 23 games

I was saying 26 points would confirm our top 8 spot

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 6:43 am
cas all the way User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
Posts: 2503
Location: advertising my villa
number 6 wrote:
That's after all 23 games

I was saying 26 points would confirm our top 8 spot


I may be being thick but im not sure I get you still get you. If you are in the top 8 after 23 games which will be around 20 points.... you are gauranteed top 8 if you lose all 7 super 8s. You cant drop out of the 8. So.... 20/22 points will gaurantee top 8. Not 26.

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 6:46 am
cas all the way User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
Posts: 2503
Location: advertising my villa
hull smallears wrote:
YOu will win the LLS for sure IMO


Probably should do but only takes a bad little run of games. LLS would be nice to finally get some silverware in the cabinet but would rather get a CC or GF trophy.

Salford looked average last 2 week. Hull look like they will be our closest challengers I think if they stop their silly games every now and then where they get hammered.

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 7:25 am
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25787
If Hull could ever get anything near a fit squad they will certainly be contenders but it doesn't really look very likely they will
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM