Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 12:12 pm
the artist
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 6003
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
Egg Banjo wrote:
Castleford, Salford, Leeds, and Wakefield all look to have secured their spot in the Super 8s, Hull are also likely to have secured theirs.

Leigh and Widnes seem to have almost guaranteed their spot in the middle 8s

Wigan seem to be in a bit of a freefall and will likely be fighting it out with Warrington, Saint Helen's, and Catalans. Huddersfield seem to have turned a corner recently and even though they may be in the fight to avoid the middle 8s I think they're in one of the safer positions

The top 5 teams in the championship look strong so it will be a fight to make the top 4, and I can see Hull KR finishing the middle 8s in the top 3 gaining promotion which would leave 2 current clubs in danger through the MPG or even automatic relegation. These two clubs will likely be Widnes and Leigh, perhaps with Leigh being relegated again.

The top 4 of the super 8s is too hard to call at present as 5 teams are currently in the running. Both Leeds and Hull have variable performances lately but i suspect they'll tidy themselves up as the season closes out.

I reckon Cas will be one of the teams in the Cup final with their opposition being the winner of the Salford/Wakefield quarter final


good summary, although hull have a tricky run in i think they'll probably win another couple which will be more than enough. the others below the current top 5 will of course all take points off each other and nobody is in form down there to suggest they will go on a run of victories, maybe with the exception of huddersfield. a few key players injured in any of these sides could spell trouble (wigan suffering at the moment of course). so its wigan, warrington, catalans, hudds and saints all in a battle for 3 places - a nice exciting finish in prospect, unless you support one of these teams. i agree with you that widnes and leigh have too much to do now.
overall this season has been probably the closest in terms of how any team can beat anyone else since the superleague began - you cannot really say any fixture is a foregone conclusion
The referee's indecision is final

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 5:41 pm
PrinterThe
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 329
Egg Banjo wrote:
The top 4 of the super 8s is too hard to call at present as 5 teams are currently in the running. Both Leeds and Hull have variable performances lately but i suspect they'll tidy themselves up as the season closes out.

I reckon Cas will be one of the teams in the Cup final with their opposition being the winner of the Salford/Wakefield quarter final


What happens in the cup could have a massive bearing in the league and even cost a team a top 4 spot.

The top 5 are all still in the cup and two of them are guaranteed to go through and most likely 3 with Leeds playing Fev. Those who lose the Hull/Cas & Sal/Wakey games may well benefit with their league position. The ones in the semi final and potentially final could get distracted and drop league points. Any of them win then Leeds and Hull have shown in the last 2 years how tough it can be the following weeks to win league games.

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 11:45 am
TheUnassumingBadger
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Feb 21, 2012 2:29 pm
Posts: 56
Location: Leeds, UK
Top 4
Castleford
Hull FC
Leeds
Salford

Bottom 4
Warrington
Catalans
Widnes
Leigh

All 4 to remain in SL following the middle 8s, Leigh to beat KR in the MPG.

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 9:01 pm
the artist
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 6003
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
Hull look like they are safely in there after tonight's result
The referee's indecision is final

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 9:09 pm
number 6
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10270
26 points should be the qualifying total for the 8s after wigans' loss so another win for fc and we're there

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 9:18 pm
spegs
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Apr 17, 2005 5:38 pm
Posts: 1398
number 6 wrote:
26 points should be the qualifying total for the 8s after wigans' loss so another win for fc and we're there


Maths not your strong point then...?
[b]Agar out[/b]

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 9:19 pm
Towns88
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3274
number 6 wrote:
26 points should be the qualifying total for the 8s after wigans' loss so another win for fc and we're there



At your best you beat anyone in the league.I personally think you'll be top 2.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 9:23 pm
number 6
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10270
spegs wrote:
Maths not your strong point then...?



I did say should be! Didn't say it will be!

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 9:24 pm
Wilde 3
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5357
Towns88 wrote:
At your best you beat anyone in the league.I personally think you'll be top 2.


I look forward to seeing our best, and our best 17. Defence good at times tonight, attack getting there.
