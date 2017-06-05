Egg Banjo wrote: Castleford, Salford, Leeds, and Wakefield all look to have secured their spot in the Super 8s, Hull are also likely to have secured theirs.



Leigh and Widnes seem to have almost guaranteed their spot in the middle 8s



Wigan seem to be in a bit of a freefall and will likely be fighting it out with Warrington, Saint Helen's, and Catalans. Huddersfield seem to have turned a corner recently and even though they may be in the fight to avoid the middle 8s I think they're in one of the safer positions



The top 5 teams in the championship look strong so it will be a fight to make the top 4, and I can see Hull KR finishing the middle 8s in the top 3 gaining promotion which would leave 2 current clubs in danger through the MPG or even automatic relegation. These two clubs will likely be Widnes and Leigh, perhaps with Leigh being relegated again.



The top 4 of the super 8s is too hard to call at present as 5 teams are currently in the running. Both Leeds and Hull have variable performances lately but i suspect they'll tidy themselves up as the season closes out.



I reckon Cas will be one of the teams in the Cup final with their opposition being the winner of the Salford/Wakefield quarter final

good summary, although hull have a tricky run in i think they'll probably win another couple which will be more than enough. the others below the current top 5 will of course all take points off each other and nobody is in form down there to suggest they will go on a run of victories, maybe with the exception of huddersfield. a few key players injured in any of these sides could spell trouble (wigan suffering at the moment of course). so its wigan, warrington, catalans, hudds and saints all in a battle for 3 places - a nice exciting finish in prospect, unless you support one of these teams. i agree with you that widnes and leigh have too much to do now.overall this season has been probably the closest in terms of how any team can beat anyone else since the superleague began - you cannot really say any fixture is a foregone conclusion