wrencat1873 wrote:
Cas will have all their "missing" players back for the cup next weekend
Two weeks away. It's Leeds at Belle Vue next weekend!
Sun Jun 04, 2017 2:58 pm
jakeyg95 wrote:
Is that just because it's the third game in 9 days? I still think you'll win the LLS to be honest. Grand final and challenge cup are too hard to predict at this stage as who knows what state teams will be in by then.
It is indeed. Milner, Springer and Cook injured but Hardaker, Shenny, Gale, Millington all rested.
Mon Jun 05, 2017 1:39 am
Castleford, Salford, Leeds, and Wakefield all look to have secured their spot in the Super 8s, Hull are also likely to have secured theirs.
Leigh and Widnes seem to have almost guaranteed their spot in the middle 8s
Wigan seem to be in a bit of a freefall and will likely be fighting it out with Warrington, Saint Helen's, and Catalans. Huddersfield seem to have turned a corner recently and even though they may be in the fight to avoid the middle 8s I think they're in one of the safer positions
The top 5 teams in the championship look strong so it will be a fight to make the top 4, and I can see Hull KR finishing the middle 8s in the top 3 gaining promotion which would leave 2 current clubs in danger through the MPG or even automatic relegation. These two clubs will likely be Widnes and Leigh, perhaps with Leigh being relegated again.
The top 4 of the super 8s is too hard to call at present as 5 teams are currently in the running. Both Leeds and Hull have variable performances lately but i suspect they'll tidy themselves up as the season closes out.
I reckon Cas will be one of the teams in the Cup final with their opposition being the winner of the Salford/Wakefield quarter final
Mon Jun 05, 2017 6:38 am
Egg Banjo wrote:
Warrington havent "turned the corner" yet
Like last season, it's going to make "the qualifiers" very difficult for the Championship clubs, including KR.
Once the bottom 4 become more certain, there will be some player movement which will make it a tougher ask for KR.
Mon Jun 05, 2017 10:59 am
London are the form side in the championship currently. HKR seem to have taken the foot of the gas.
Mon Jun 05, 2017 11:09 am
wrencat1873 wrote:
Warrington havent "turned the corner" yet
It was Hudds who were alleged to have turned that corner mate. The only corner wire have turned is the kind that sees them pull out into the path of an oncoming truck.
Mon Jun 05, 2017 11:21 am
The top5 have all cemented their top8 spot.
Leigh & Widnes I think are already confined to bottom 4.
Wigan & Saints could potentially get dragged into the dog fight, but I think they should be ok with their current 3 & 4 point gap to 9th.
That leaves three sides battling for 8th:
Catalans have: Hudds (H), Wire (A), Leigh (H), Wigan (H), Saints (A), Cas (H).
Hudds: Catalans (A), Saints (H), Wigan (H), Salford (A), Widnes (H), Leigh (H), Hull (A).
Warrington: Cas (A), Catalans (H), Wakey (A), Leigh (H), Wigan (A), Widnes (H).
Really difficult one to call.
Mon Jun 05, 2017 11:23 am
I think there may a couple of twists in the tail yet. I am always wary of Wigan, and as they get players back are very capable of going 5 plus games unbeaten. I wouldn't write them off making the 4 until it was mathematically impossible, and as there are 26 points still to play for I still see them as a threat to the current 4 (some might think I'm nuts for saying that, but we've seen it before with them). I can't see the bottom 5 changing though, its just a question of who manages to put a few wins together to scrape into the Super 8's. I have a feeling Warrington may just pull through leaving Catalans, Huddersfield, Leigh and Widnes as the bottom 4. As far as anybody losing their SL place/coming up from the Championship, I think it all depends on how the fixtures fall with regard to travelling away to Toulouse. Even though I don't think they have much chance of coming up, I do think that they could have a say in how it plays out depending on who has to travel to them. Realistically though, I think only Hull KR have a genuine chance of coming up, but still unlikely IMO. We are only just past the halfway mark in the season, a lot can happen yet.
Mon Jun 05, 2017 11:31 am
As far as London's concerned, a problem could be the ground. Ealing Trailfinders were told that they couldn't be promoted to RU's top flight because the ground wasn't good enough and I suspect that we'd have the same trouble. Moving grounds AGAIN would be a very bad idea, if only because any prospective landlord would know that we were desperate and charge a probably unaffordable rent.
Mon Jun 05, 2017 11:44 am
Don't think there'll be too many changes to the SL table in the regular rounds. At the bottom, I could see Hudds scraping into the super 8s at Wire's expense. Top 4 places are currently being contested by five sides. Dunno what the other clubs' fixtures are like but Leeds' remaining 6 are pretty tough so we might be the side slipping to fifth for the start of the 8s. Difficult to call beyond that, recent history suggests one or both cup finalists will hit a dip and there could well be more injury crises in store for some lucky side(s). Won't affect Wakey though, they're never injured
