I think there may a couple of twists in the tail yet. I am always wary of Wigan, and as they get players back are very capable of going 5 plus games unbeaten. I wouldn't write them off making the 4 until it was mathematically impossible, and as there are 26 points still to play for I still see them as a threat to the current 4 (some might think I'm nuts for saying that, but we've seen it before with them). I can't see the bottom 5 changing though, its just a question of who manages to put a few wins together to scrape into the Super 8's. I have a feeling Warrington may just pull through leaving Catalans, Huddersfield, Leigh and Widnes as the bottom 4. As far as anybody losing their SL place/coming up from the Championship, I think it all depends on how the fixtures fall with regard to travelling away to Toulouse. Even though I don't think they have much chance of coming up, I do think that they could have a say in how it plays out depending on who has to travel to them. Realistically though, I think only Hull KR have a genuine chance of coming up, but still unlikely IMO. We are only just past the halfway mark in the season, a lot can happen yet.