craig hkr wrote: Glad someone has started this topic.Very hard to predict bottom 4 of superleague..

It will be 4 out of the current bottom 5, Catalan, Warrington, Huddersfield, Leigh and Widnes.Saints are already showing enough form to suggest that they will be ok.There is the remotest chance of Wigan getting dragged into the fight but, if they are looking like bottom 4 candidates, they will probably bust the s/c and post date the wages or something.I think they did something similar a few years backSeriously though, it will be 4 from 5 and I expect Catalan and Warrington to be right in the mix