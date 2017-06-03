the artist

so prediction time

who will finish top

who in your opinion has already qualified

who are out of it already

who will miss out after the regular season



i'll do mine in a bit after a bit of a look at the table and predictions could change tomorrow depending on results (hudds v warrington in particular looks crucial, esp for hudds who have games in hand)



Glad someone has started this topic.Very hard to predict bottom 4 of superleague.. wrencat1873

craig hkr wrote: Glad someone has started this topic.Very hard to predict bottom 4 of superleague..



It will be 4 out of the current bottom 5, Catalan, Warrington, Huddersfield, Leigh and Widnes.

Saints are already showing enough form to suggest that they will be ok.



There is the remotest chance of Wigan getting dragged into the fight but, if they are looking like bottom 4 candidates, they will probably bust the s/c and post date the wages or something.

I think they did something similar a few years back



Just looked at table and agree with your view.Salford also have a decent looking run in and may be taking league leaders shield more serious than Powell? So I will stab at Reds LLS.GF Castleford. Cup Castleford. .Bottom 4 Widnes,Leigh,Hudds,Warrington. JEAN CAPDOUZE

craig hkr wrote: Just looked at table and agree with your view.Salford also have a decent looking run in and may be taking league leaders shield more serious than Powell? So I will stab at Reds LLS.GF Castleford. Cup Castleford. .Bottom 4 Widnes,Leigh,Hudds,Warrington.



Cas to win Cup and Grand Final.



Catalans have to win their "easy" games -- Widnes away tomorrow and Huddersfield in Perpignan next week -- for them to escape the middle 8s. They desperately need a very good coach, but no such talent is in the mix of candidates that I have heard rumours of.



Catalans have to win their "easy" games -- Widnes away tomorrow and Huddersfield in Perpignan next week -- for them to escape the middle 8s. They desperately need a very good coach, but no such talent is in the mix of candidates that I have heard rumours of.

Widnes and Leigh to possibly lose their places in Super League. If that happens (unlikely but possible) then Hull KR and either London or Toulouse would then get promoted.



Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020! the artist

craig hkr wrote: Glad someone has started this topic.Very hard to predict bottom 4 of superleague..



