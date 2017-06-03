WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Qualification for the 8s

Qualification for the 8s

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 9:19 pm
so prediction time
who will finish top
who in your opinion has already qualified
who are out of it already
who will miss out after the regular season

i'll do mine in a bit after a bit of a look at the table and predictions could change tomorrow depending on results (hudds v warrington in particular looks crucial, esp for hudds who have games in hand)
The referee's indecision is final

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 9:27 pm
craig hkr
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 575
Glad someone has started this topic.Very hard to predict bottom 4 of superleague..

