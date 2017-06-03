WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Qualification for the 8s

Qualification for the 8s

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 9:19 pm
the artist






so prediction time
who will finish top
who in your opinion has already qualified
who are out of it already
who will miss out after the regular season

i'll do mine in a bit after a bit of a look at the table and predictions could change tomorrow depending on results (hudds v warrington in particular looks crucial, esp for hudds who have games in hand)
The referee's indecision is final

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 9:27 pm
craig hkr




Glad someone has started this topic.Very hard to predict bottom 4 of superleague..

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 9:54 pm
wrencat1873





craig hkr wrote:
Glad someone has started this topic.Very hard to predict bottom 4 of superleague..


It will be 4 out of the current bottom 5, Catalan, Warrington, Huddersfield, Leigh and Widnes.
Saints are already showing enough form to suggest that they will be ok.

There is the remotest chance of Wigan getting dragged into the fight but, if they are looking like bottom 4 candidates, they will probably bust the s/c and post date the wages or something.
I think they did something similar a few years back :wink:

Seriously though, it will be 4 from 5 and I expect Catalan and Warrington to be right in the mix :shock:

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 10:16 pm
craig hkr




Just looked at table and agree with your view.Salford also have a decent looking run in and may be taking league leaders shield more serious than Powell? So I will stab at Reds LLS.GF Castleford. Cup Castleford. .Bottom 4 Widnes,Leigh,Hudds,Warrington.

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 10:33 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE






craig hkr wrote:
Just looked at table and agree with your view.Salford also have a decent looking run in and may be taking league leaders shield more serious than Powell? So I will stab at Reds LLS.GF Castleford. Cup Castleford. .Bottom 4 Widnes,Leigh,Hudds,Warrington.


Cas to win Cup and Grand Final.

Catalans have to win their "easy" games -- Widnes away tomorrow and Huddersfield in Perpignan next week -- for them to escape the middle 8s. They desperately need a very good coach, but no such talent is in the mix of candidates that I have heard rumours of.

Widnes and Leigh to possibly lose their places in Super League. If that happens (unlikely but possible) then Hull KR and either London or Toulouse would then get promoted.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: Qualification for the 8s

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 10:41 pm
the artist






craig hkr wrote:
Glad someone has started this topic.Very hard to predict bottom 4 of superleague..


its very tight isn't it. at least the regular season gives us lot of meaningful games
The referee's indecision is final

