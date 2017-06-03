WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wigan Warrior did win.....

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 7:23 pm
hatty User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm
Posts: 2646
Location: wigan...where else!!
In the 1:40 at Musselburgh. If only I'd have put my money on the four legged version
Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 10:16 pm
MR FRISK Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Feb 28, 2005 6:25 pm
Posts: 1682
No horse will ever be as good as me i hold the grand national winning time :IDEA:

