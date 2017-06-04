He should have kept his gob shut, I agree. That said at least he was showing some passion and showing that he cares.



As for discipline, I think we have improved a lot from 4 or 5 years ago. Last night was a classic example of one team getting on top (by a long way) and the other trying everything to stop them inevitably getting penalised in the process. It swung the other way for the first 20 in the secind half but by then we had too much to do.