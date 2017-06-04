WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Discipline, why haven't we got any ?

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 1:32 pm
Trainman


Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Posts: 539
He should have kept his gob shut, I agree. That said at least he was showing some passion and showing that he cares.

As for discipline, I think we have improved a lot from 4 or 5 years ago. Last night was a classic example of one team getting on top (by a long way) and the other trying everything to stop them inevitably getting penalised in the process. It swung the other way for the first 20 in the secind half but by then we had too much to do.

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 2:03 pm
tugglesf78



Joined: Wed Feb 25, 2009 2:45 pm
Posts: 3757
Location: The Barton Arms
Looked like Isa had grounds for it. Minichello (apologies for spelling) looked to have stamped on his hand. Hence the reaction.

Mind you Lewis T was asking for a pasting the way he nearly broke Minichello's wrist earlier on.

That needs stamping out by the beak (see what I did there? Lordy)











Please see for me if she's wearing a coat so warm
To keep her from the howlin' winds.

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 2:32 pm
apollosghost


Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 5:45 pm
Posts: 734
Location: Under New Springs bridge wit' rest of trolls
tugglesf78 wrote:
Looked like Isa had grounds for it. Minichello (apologies for spelling) looked to have stamped on his hand. Hence the reaction.

Mind you Lewis T was asking for a pasting the way he nearly broke Minichello's wrist earlier on.

That needs stamping out by the beak (see what I did there? Lordy)


and a couple of minutes later Tierney stuck his leg out again when Hull went over, could easily have been another 8 point try, brain dead !
