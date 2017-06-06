WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 17:00:00

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 12:58 pm
Neil HFC wrote:
How does that work then?


Buggered if I know. I'm not a physicist yet.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
No poster in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly.

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 6:44 pm
tigertot wrote:
The ball initially defies momentum due to its direction & velocity.


Not really sure what you were meaning by this bit of your post but it's absolutely correct that a ball being carried by a player has a forward momentum (it has the same velocity as the player running) which factors into its movement when it's passed by the player.

eg, a player could be running forwards at a speed of 3 metres per second. The player than passes the ball backwards relative to his running self with his "hand speed" at 2 metres per second. Compared to the ground, the ball would still be travelling forwards at 1 metre per second despite the player passing it backwards compared to his run.

Anyway, kinda pointless writing this as that total rugby video is an excellent example, especially the clip of the player throwing it backwards over his head.

As for the 'forward pass' from the game that was originally being discussed, personally when watching the game I thought it was a forward pass. It went further forward than you might expect from a player running as he was and I wasn't convinced by his arm movements in the pass.

Fortunately it didn't have any effect on the final score. I also thought Hull scored from a forward pass earlier in the game.
