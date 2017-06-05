WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 17:00:00

Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 17:00:00

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 9:53 am
tigertot
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15051
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
number 6 wrote:
as for the post above, just because the ball didnt come out of his hands forward it still travelled forward! so that 1 decision each on a missed forward pass leading to a try for both teams


Go out tonight. Throw a stone at the moon. You will notice it heads in that direction. See if it gets there.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
No poster in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly.

Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 17:00:00

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 9:55 am
Clearwing
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5923
number 6 wrote:
rule of passing the ball in rugby is pass it backwards or as flat, that pass didnt it travelled forward, that is the forward pass rule, not what the muppets on sky say about momentum, or which way his hands are positioned


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=box08lq9ylg

Give this a watch. I believe RL refs base their decisions in the manner explained in the vid, hence the frequent references to the way the ball leaves the hands. That said, the runners involved in the wigan try didn't seem to be moving with sufficient speed to account for the distance the ball moved forward in relation to the ground and I thought it was a forward pass at the time. Didn't pay too much attention thereafter as it mattered little in the overall scheme of things so I might have been mistaken.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 17:00:00

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 6:28 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25767
tigertot wrote:
Go out tonight. Throw a stone at the moon. You will notice it heads in that direction. See if it gets there.



Are you suggesting gravity was the cause of the ball travelling in a forward direction? You're not a distant relative of isaac newton by any chance are you?

Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 17:00:00

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 9:09 am
bren2k
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13028
Location: Ossett
Did Tierney get away with his cynical two-footed lunge on Minichiello? That was a nasty moment - could easily have snapped his wrist.

We see this kind of tackle more and more often when a try is being scored - sliding in with knees/feet - it's extremely dangerous.

Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 17:00:00

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 9:45 am
tigertot
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15051
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
Jake the Peg wrote:
Are you suggesting gravity was the cause of the ball travelling in a forward direction? You're not a distant relative of isaac newton by any chance are you?


The stone initially defies gravity due to its velocity. The ball initially defies momentum due to its direction & velocity. There's a career as a physicist beckoning.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
No poster in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly.

Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 17:00:00

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 10:48 am
barton baird
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jun 11, 2007 6:26 pm
Posts: 12091
Location: south of Hull.
Willzay wrote:
All teams do have injuries but even I have to admit the situation at Wigan is beyond ridiculous. What are the backroom staff doing there? What was the point of re-signing Sam Tomkins? Played what 6 games last year and probably less this year. Perhaps it's time for wholesale changes there, starting with the coach. Lenagan cant be happy with the money that's been wasted.

Because according to Eddy and co,he walks on water. :BOW:
BLACK AND WHITES



East is East,West is West,
and never the twain shall meet.

--------------------------------
"I" said the sparrow "With my bow and arrow."

Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 17:00:00

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 11:17 am
Willzay
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6339
bren2k wrote:

We see this kind of tackle more and more often when a try is being scored - sliding in with knees/feet - it's extremely dangerous.


Tom Davies should've been banned for this on Tupou on Monday. What a surprise, no charge there. Tierney gets off scot free. Didn't Alex Walmsley get banned for this as well?

Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 17:00:00

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 11:18 am
Neil HFC
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 10, 2004 1:16 pm
Posts: 16131
Location: Badsville
tigertot wrote:
The stone initially defies gravity due to its velocity. The ball initially defies momentum due to its direction & velocity. There's a career as a physicist beckoning.


How does that work then?

Momentum is mass x velocity, and velocity is a speed in a given direction, so how can the ball initially defy something defined by its mass and the direction/speed it's travelling, and i'm not even a physicist. ;)

That said, IIRC, Cummings said that ball was initially flat then drifted forward, which is just another of his "defend the ref at all costs" comments irrespective of what actually happened.
She got the wiggle hip sway hypno sex ray goin' on in my head
She got the flippin' hip slide hypno sex siren in my head
She got the wiggle hip sway hypno sex ray light's flashin' red
