Jake the Peg wrote: Absoultely. His claim last night that a pass which led to a try wasn't forward despite it travelling forward about 4 metres was laughable

Having being at the game, at the time at no point did it look like any of those penalties were not warranted. That Hulls discipline (for once this season) was good should not be an issue.Having watched the game back today on sky, quite how Wigans first was allowed, given Williams pass started 2 yards before the half way line and finished 2 yards after it is beyond reason. Surely Bentham was favoring Wigan given that? (not a dig at you, but the muppets on this thread).That Cummings stated "the ball travelled the first 3 yards flat and then drifted forward" either suggests he should pop down to his sponsor, doesn't know the rules or is literally a nine bob note.