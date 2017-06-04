WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 17:00:00

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 17:00:00

 
Post a reply

Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 17:00:00

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 8:06 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25760
Wilde 3 wrote:
Stopping Cummins from being a commentator on the SKY games would be a start.


Absoultely. His claim last night that a pass which led to a try wasn't forward despite it travelling forward about 4 metres was laughable

Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 17:00:00

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 8:22 pm
Mild mannered Janitor User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 6946
Location: Here there and everywhere
Jake the Peg wrote:
Absoultely. His claim last night that a pass which led to a try wasn't forward despite it travelling forward about 4 metres was laughable


Having being at the game, at the time at no point did it look like any of those penalties were not warranted. That Hulls discipline (for once this season) was good should not be an issue.

Having watched the game back today on sky, quite how Wigans first was allowed, given Williams pass started 2 yards before the half way line and finished 2 yards after it is beyond reason. Surely Bentham was favoring Wigan given that? (not a dig at you, but the muppets on this thread).

That Cummings stated "the ball travelled the first 3 yards flat and then drifted forward" either suggests he should pop down to his sponsor, doesn't know the rules or is literally a nine bob note.
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0

Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 17:00:00

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 10:03 pm
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5335
Ball didn't come out of the hands forward. Simple.

Hull scored a try off a forward pass (that Farrell got sin-binned for) anyway.

And as I posted on the Wigan board, I'd love to know if there's ever been a 10-0 penalty count before. Also find it unbelievably hard to believe that Hull, the 2nd most penalised team in the league didn't commit one indescretion until 50-odd minutes.

Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 17:00:00

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 10:22 pm
the artist User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 5998
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
well i've watched the first half back and the only surprise is that wigan weren't penalised for holding down more. many times a hull player found his front and wasn't allowed to play it quickly. regarding farrell, forward pass or not it was still dissent, and he might be lucky to avoid further action as he continued to gob off after the yellow card
The referee's indecision is final

Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 17:00:00

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 10:32 pm
number 6 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10262
the artist wrote:
well i've watched the first half back and the only surprise is that wigan weren't penalised for holding down more. many times a hull player found his front and wasn't allowed to play it quickly. regarding farrell, forward pass or not it was still dissent, and he might be lucky to avoid further action as he continued to gob off after the yellow card



wait until you watch the second half! :lol:

as for the post above, just because the ball didnt come out of his hands forward it still travelled forward! so that 1 decision each on a missed forward pass leading to a try for both teams

Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 17:00:00

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 10:33 pm
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5335
number 6 wrote:
wait until you watch the second half! :lol:

as for the post above, just because the ball didnt come out of his hands forward it still travelled forward! so that 1 decision each on a missed forward pass leading to a try for both teams


Your inability to understand the forward pass rule is duly noted.

Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 17:00:00

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 10:39 pm
dboy Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 12, 2005 12:38 pm
Posts: 2289
Location: Barnsley
Wigg'n wrote:
Your inability to understand the forward pass rule is duly noted.


Your inability to understand the Laws of Physics is also noted.

The ball can't magic itself forward without a force being applied.

If the player passing it was running forwards, the ball can be expected to travel forwards relative to him.

A ball can't travel backwards for 3 metres then decide to go forwards on it's own.

Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 17:00:00

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 10:43 pm
number 6 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10262
Wigg'n wrote:
Your inability to understand the forward pass rule is duly noted.



rule of passing the ball in rugby is pass it backwards or as flat, that pass didnt it travelled forward, that is the forward pass rule, not what the muppets on sky say about momentum, or which way his hands are positioned

Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 17:00:00

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 11:03 pm
jakeyg95 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 452
dboy wrote:
Your inability to understand the Laws of Physics is also noted.

The ball can't magic itself forward without a force being applied.

If the player passing it was running forwards, the ball can be expected to travel forwards relative to him.

A ball can't travel backwards for 3 metres then decide to go forwards on it's own.


What if you threw a ball backwards into a strong gust of wind and it blew forwards? Is that now classed as defying the laws of physics?
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: alleycat, mrpurfect, Saddened! and 60 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,579,78770876,0164,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEIGH
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
MANLY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIDNES  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM