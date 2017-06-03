WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 17:00:00

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 17:00:00

 
Post a reply

Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 17:00:00

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 8:14 pm
Wilde 3 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5352
Not a result we looked like getting with Fonua, Griffin, Sneyd, Taylor, Watts, Bowden and Ellis all missing but the kids did us proud

Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 17:00:00

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 8:15 pm
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17764
Location: Back in Hull.
Willzay wrote:
Could say the same about the Hull/Catalans match.


Apart from the good game and try's then your right.

It's a pattern this season, every match fans moan about the ref instead of talking about the game and the positives

Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 17:00:00

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 8:22 pm
Wilde 3 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5352
Dave K. wrote:
Apart from the good game and try's then your right.

It's a pattern this season, every match fans moan about the ref instead of talking about the game and the positives


Stopping Cummins from being a commentator on the SKY games would be a start. His being thrrepromote them questioning every decision. In the NRL they just get on with it

Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 17:00:00

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 8:50 pm
craig hkr Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 576
number 6 wrote:
How about last week? Kr v bulls.


Must hurt these days looking up from the championship


Predictable. I was commenting on a game I watched on tv,maybe it seemed fairly reffed whilst being in ground watching? Hull deserved that win no doubt for effort . I thought Child was baffling for both teams last week and apparently was again for Leeds last night? Championship refereeing is frustrating also but in a different way,lots of laying on and inconsistencies if anything more so than superleague..I wrote my opinion of what I saw and stand by it . forget which team I follow and how much many rival fans dislike Wigan, that display from Bentham was very one sided but if it was in my teams favour I'd wouldn't care either .

Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 17:00:00

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 9:04 pm
the artist User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 5997
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
Wilde 3 wrote:
Not a result we looked like getting with Fonua, Griffin, Sneyd, Taylor, Watts, Bowden and Ellis all missing but the kids did us proud


Oi! only wigan are allowed to have loads of injuries and play their academy lads
The referee's indecision is final

Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 17:00:00

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:51 am
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6332
All teams do have injuries but even I have to admit the situation at Wigan is beyond ridiculous. What are the backroom staff doing there? What was the point of re-signing Sam Tomkins? Played what 6 games last year and probably less this year. Perhaps it's time for wholesale changes there, starting with the coach. Lenagan cant be happy with the money that's been wasted.

Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - 17:00:00

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:43 am
NSW User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 5:12 pm
Posts: 1642
Willzay wrote:
All teams do have injuries but even I have to admit the situation at Wigan is beyond ridiculous. What are the backroom staff doing there? What was the point of re-signing Sam Tomkins? Played what 6 games last year and probably less this year. Perhaps it's time for wholesale changes there, starting with the coach. Lenagan cant be happy with the money that's been wasted.


Hahahaha current Super League champions and World Champions.

The likes of Gildart, Gelling, Bateman and Tomkins are due back this month. Should see our form improve.
RICHARDS IS SUPERMAN!!!!

Wire_91 wrote:its your first final in about 8 years and now you ravin and rantin about it F**k off, and ill be going old trafford tomoz cheering on the saints and ill be writing on this forum givin you loads of shi* when your drying you eyes and the wire fan will be here handing out the tissues in the thousands, thats if you do take that many fans cause now it looks like its your fans who have jumped on the band wagon now your in a final, this time last year there was only 1000 people in the jjb and now its fillin up cause youve won the league hahaha proper true supporters you are
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AntonyGiant, Brid B&W, Erik the not red, jakeyg95, Khlav Kalash, MonkeyLover, robinrovers10, rugbyleague88, themightynortherner and 116 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,578,9851,79176,0164,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 05:00
NRL
MANLY
21
- 20CANBERRA
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
0
- 38PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WARRINGTON  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Sun : 15:00
SL
WIDNES
v
CATALANS  
  Sun : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM