Re: Headingley

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 2:07 pm
Printer
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 330
SmokeyTA wrote:
As I said revisionist rubbish. Chris McKenna is a better 3rd choice centre than anyone has in SL today. We lost because we played a pretty good side that included Hape, Vianokolo, Harris, Deacon, Fielden and Peacock Robbie Paul and Adrian Morely. Not to mention Radford Vagana and Meyers

You couldn't put a pack together from every team in SL right now that could hold a candle to Bradfords in 2005. There are few if any centres in SL as good as Hape in 05 and there are even fewer halves of the quality of Harris or Deacon


It's not solely about the GF though is it because we lost 5 of our last 7 as soon as Senior got injured compared to 10 wins from the previous 11.

And I like most agree that the better teams were better then than today as the league has levelled out (the lower teams aren't as poor). The point is you can't properly compared the standard in 2017 using a game between two teams both missing 7/8 starters against a period that didn't see anything like those injury numbers. Just one injury affected Leeds badly (Saints didn't reach the GF too after Newton took out a couple of their guys including Long) so what would the standard of 2005 era been f those top teams were regularly playing minus 6/7/8 first teamers.

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 2:46 pm
SmokeyTA
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22518
You have managed to disprove your own argument once again.

Your argument is that SL is better now because there is more strength in depth throughout the league. Your argument in favour of this is that in 2005 Leeds lost a GB international centre and replaced him with a Queensland state of origin and Australian international centre and it wasn't enough.

You further compounds your nonsense by highlighting St Helens losing quality players like Long and Sculthorpe and replacing them with Wilkin and Roby also weren't good enough.
//www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 2:54 pm
Printer
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 330
SmokeyTA wrote:
You have managed to disprove your own argument once again.

Your argument is that SL is better now because there is more strength in depth throughout the league. Your argument in favour of this is that in 2005 Leeds lost a GB international centre and replaced him with a Queensland state of origin and Australian international centre and it wasn't enough.

You further compounds your nonsense by highlighting St Helens losing quality players like Long and Sculthorpe and replacing them with Wilkin and Roby also weren't good enough.


Oh shut up with your usual babbling nonsense after you've read what you've want to read to have an argument.

Not once have I said SL is better now but you've just accused me of it. My argument is you can't properly compare the standards because of the very varying injury numbers teams had.

Read that last sentence repeatedly instead of making up something else in your head because I can't be bothered getting into one of your arguments because you misread and misinterpreted the point being made, that's your failing not mine.

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 3:06 pm
SmokeyTA
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22518
ThePointscorer tries to shift the goalposts again.
//www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 12:54 pm
lionarmour87
Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5872
Location: philadelphia PA
here we go again
Soon we will be dancing the Fandango




FROM 2004,TO DO WHAT THIS CLUB'S DONE,IF THATS NOT GREATNESS THEN I DONT KNOW WHAT IS.
JAMIE PEACOCK
