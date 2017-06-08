|
|
Gotcha wrote:
:lol: you only have to watch this game tonight to see the level of defence teams have these days.
What was Leigh's defence like in 2005?
|
|
Fri Jun 09, 2017 4:32 am
|
|
PrinterThe wrote:
What was Leigh's defence like in 2005?
I said game, not team, referring to both teams not just one. Both laughable.
|
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
|
Fri Jun 09, 2017 6:17 am
|
|
Gotcha wrote:
I said game, not team, referring to both teams not just one. Both laughable.
Yes and Leigh are one of those teams in that game, so what was their defence like when they were last in SL just over a decade ago, or Wigan's that same SL season when they lost to us and Saints in consecutive weeks 70-0 & 75-0? Let's not forget they've got half a team out as most do nowadays which simply wasn't happening 5-10 years ago, hell in 2005 we lost one single player in Senior and it all went t*ts up for us.
|
|
Fri Jun 09, 2017 9:43 am
|
|
PrinterThe wrote:
What was Leigh's defence like in 2005?
What was Leeds attack like?
|
|
Fri Jun 09, 2017 9:55 am
|
PrinterThe wrote:
Yes and Leigh are one of those teams in that game, so what was their defence like when they were last in SL just over a decade ago, or Wigan's that same SL season when they lost to us and Saints in consecutive weeks 70-0 & 75-0? Let's not forget they've got half a team out as most do nowadays which simply wasn't happening 5-10 years ago, hell in 2005 we lost one single player in Senior and it all went t*ts up for us.
that's some revisionist poop right there. Our centres in the 2005 grand final were an GB international and a Queensland and Australia rep. On the opposite side were an NRL winner and a player who go on to.win that years tri nations for NZ.
|
|
Fri Jun 09, 2017 11:57 am
|
|
I note that the oval are proposing to spend 50 million on a ground re-vamp.
|
|
Fri Jun 09, 2017 12:47 pm
|
|
SmokeyTA wrote:
:lol: that's some revisionist poop right there. Our centres in the 2005 grand final were an GB international and a Queensland and Australia rep. On the opposite side were an NRL winner and a player who go on to.win that years tri nations for NZ.
I know who our centres were in the 2005 GF, doesn't stop the fact that as soon as Senior got hurt our season and performances went downhill fast and his absence was considered the key factor. So we can hardly be dismissive of teams struggling with multiple injuries today and the affect it has on their performances when Leeds couldn't even cope with 1 injury back in 2005 and threw away a treble in the process.
|
|
Fri Jun 09, 2017 12:52 pm
|
|
according to andrew dunneman they lost because Smith flogged them every day in training. no rotation, no days off, no easy days. come grand final they had nothing left
|
|
Fri Jun 09, 2017 1:25 pm
|
PrinterThe wrote:
I know who our centres were in the 2005 GF, doesn't stop the fact that as soon as Senior got hurt our season and performances went downhill fast and his absence was considered the key factor. So we can hardly be dismissive of teams struggling with multiple injuries today and the affect it has on their performances when Leeds couldn't even cope with 1 injury back in 2005 and threw away a treble in the process.
As I said revisionist rubbish. Chris McKenna is a better 3rd choice centre than anyone has in SL today. We lost because we played a pretty good side that included Hape, Vianokolo, Harris, Deacon, Fielden and Peacock Robbie Paul and Adrian Morely. Not to mention Radford Vagana and Meyers
You couldn't put a pack together from every team in SL right now that could hold a candle to Bradfords in 2005. There are few if any centres in SL as good as Hape in 05 and there are even fewer halves of the quality of Harris or Deacon
|
|
Fri Jun 09, 2017 1:51 pm
|
|
SmokeyTA wrote:
As I said revisionist rubbish. Chris McKenna is a better 3rd choice centre than anyone has in SL today. We lost because we played a pretty good side that included Hape, Vianokolo, Harris, Deacon, Fielden and Peacock Robbie Paul and Adrian Morely. Not to mention Radford Vagana and Meyers
You couldn't put a pack together from every team in SL right now that could hold a candle to Bradfords in 2005. There are few if any centres in SL as good as Hape in 05 and there are even fewer halves of the quality of Harris or Deacon
Some on here think SL is a better standard than it was in those days.
|
