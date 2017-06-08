WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Headingley

Re: Headingley

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 10:04 pm
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 321
Gotcha wrote:
:lol: you only have to watch this game tonight to see the level of defence teams have these days.



What was Leigh's defence like in 2005?

Re: Headingley

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 4:32 am
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14966
PrinterThe wrote:
What was Leigh's defence like in 2005?


I said game, not team, referring to both teams not just one. Both laughable.
Re: Headingley

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 6:17 am
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 321
Gotcha wrote:
I said game, not team, referring to both teams not just one. Both laughable.


Yes and Leigh are one of those teams in that game, so what was their defence like when they were last in SL just over a decade ago, or Wigan's that same SL season when they lost to us and Saints in consecutive weeks 70-0 & 75-0? Let's not forget they've got half a team out as most do nowadays which simply wasn't happening 5-10 years ago, hell in 2005 we lost one single player in Senior and it all went t*ts up for us.

Re: Headingley

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 9:43 am
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22516
PrinterThe wrote:
What was Leigh's defence like in 2005?

What was Leeds attack like?
Re: Headingley

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 9:55 am
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22516
PrinterThe wrote:
Yes and Leigh are one of those teams in that game, so what was their defence like when they were last in SL just over a decade ago, or Wigan's that same SL season when they lost to us and Saints in consecutive weeks 70-0 & 75-0? Let's not forget they've got half a team out as most do nowadays which simply wasn't happening 5-10 years ago, hell in 2005 we lost one single player in Senior and it all went t*ts up for us.

:lol: that's some revisionist poop right there. Our centres in the 2005 grand final were an GB international and a Queensland and Australia rep. On the opposite side were an NRL winner and a player who go on to.win that years tri nations for NZ.
Re: Headingley

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 11:57 am
Joined: Tue Aug 09, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 1041
Location: Deepest North Yorkshire Woodland
I note that the oval are proposing to spend 50 million on a ground re-vamp.

Re: Headingley

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 12:47 pm
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 321
SmokeyTA wrote:
:lol: that's some revisionist poop right there. Our centres in the 2005 grand final were an GB international and a Queensland and Australia rep. On the opposite side were an NRL winner and a player who go on to.win that years tri nations for NZ.


I know who our centres were in the 2005 GF, doesn't stop the fact that as soon as Senior got hurt our season and performances went downhill fast and his absence was considered the key factor. So we can hardly be dismissive of teams struggling with multiple injuries today and the affect it has on their performances when Leeds couldn't even cope with 1 injury back in 2005 and threw away a treble in the process.

Re: Headingley

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 12:52 pm
Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 20027
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
according to andrew dunneman they lost because Smith flogged them every day in training. no rotation, no days off, no easy days. come grand final they had nothing left

Re: Headingley

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 1:25 pm
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22516
PrinterThe wrote:
I know who our centres were in the 2005 GF, doesn't stop the fact that as soon as Senior got hurt our season and performances went downhill fast and his absence was considered the key factor. So we can hardly be dismissive of teams struggling with multiple injuries today and the affect it has on their performances when Leeds couldn't even cope with 1 injury back in 2005 and threw away a treble in the process.

As I said revisionist rubbish. Chris McKenna is a better 3rd choice centre than anyone has in SL today. We lost because we played a pretty good side that included Hape, Vianokolo, Harris, Deacon, Fielden and Peacock Robbie Paul and Adrian Morely. Not to mention Radford Vagana and Meyers

You couldn't put a pack together from every team in SL right now that could hold a candle to Bradfords in 2005. There are few if any centres in SL as good as Hape in 05 and there are even fewer halves of the quality of Harris or Deacon
Re: Headingley

Post Fri Jun 09, 2017 1:51 pm
Joined: Wed Feb 27, 2002 8:28 am
Posts: 15364
Location: On the road
SmokeyTA wrote:
As I said revisionist rubbish. Chris McKenna is a better 3rd choice centre than anyone has in SL today. We lost because we played a pretty good side that included Hape, Vianokolo, Harris, Deacon, Fielden and Peacock Robbie Paul and Adrian Morely. Not to mention Radford Vagana and Meyers

You couldn't put a pack together from every team in SL right now that could hold a candle to Bradfords in 2005. There are few if any centres in SL as good as Hape in 05 and there are even fewer halves of the quality of Harris or Deacon


Some on here think SL is a better standard than it was in those days.
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
