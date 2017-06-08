PrinterThe wrote: I know who our centres were in the 2005 GF, doesn't stop the fact that as soon as Senior got hurt our season and performances went downhill fast and his absence was considered the key factor. So we can hardly be dismissive of teams struggling with multiple injuries today and the affect it has on their performances when Leeds couldn't even cope with 1 injury back in 2005 and threw away a treble in the process.

As I said revisionist rubbish. Chris McKenna is a better 3rd choice centre than anyone has in SL today. We lost because we played a pretty good side that included Hape, Vianokolo, Harris, Deacon, Fielden and Peacock Robbie Paul and Adrian Morely. Not to mention Radford Vagana and MeyersYou couldn't put a pack together from every team in SL right now that could hold a candle to Bradfords in 2005. There are few if any centres in SL as good as Hape in 05 and there are even fewer halves of the quality of Harris or Deacon