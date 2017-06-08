Gotcha wrote: I said game, not team, referring to both teams not just one. Both laughable.

Yes and Leigh are one of those teams in that game, so what was their defence like when they were last in SL just over a decade ago, or Wigan's that same SL season when they lost to us and Saints in consecutive weeks 70-0 & 75-0? Let's not forget they've got half a team out as most do nowadays which simply wasn't happening 5-10 years ago, hell in 2005 we lost one single player in Senior and it all went t*ts up for us.