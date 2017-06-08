WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Headingley

Re: Headingley

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 8:30 am
Him wrote:
The standards on the field are higher than at any point in the history of SL. It may not be as good to watch but the actual quality is undeniably higher. To claim the standard of play is lower than that of 1996 is ludicrous.


Not sure what you are watching every week to come out with that statement. Couldnt' be further from the truth.

You are right on 1996. But between 2000 and 2013, the game was far far superior over here than what we have now, and of a much higher quality.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: Headingley

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 11:04 am
How do you measure standards?

How do you measure "what is good to watch" - it is a subjective measure.

I suspect we've all got different opinions. In my view the game in each era had good and bad features. These features made it better or worse to watch depending on your point of view. For instance I think the game now is less entertaining because of the obsession with the ruck.

Is the game at a standard now than ever? I think we need to agree what we mean before you can argue about it.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Headingley

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 2:07 pm
Bullseye wrote:
How do you measure standards?

How do you measure "what is good to watch" - it is a subjective measure.

I suspect we've all got different opinions. In my view the game in each era had good and bad features. These features made it better or worse to watch depending on your point of view. For instance I think the game now is less entertaining because of the obsession with the ruck.

Is the game at a standard now than ever? I think we need to agree what we mean before you can argue about it.


Technical competence of the players - today's players are incapable of being able to perform basic skills under pressure. Is there a kicker in SL with skill or vision of a Sean Long or a Paul Deacon?
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.

Re: Headingley

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 2:14 pm
the games gone away from skill sets to dominate g the wrestle/ruck.
only cad seem to have worked on attacking skills.
the game needs a balance, good defending is good to watch but do is exciting attack.
you see odd bits but nowhere near enough off your seat moments

Re: Headingley

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 2:22 pm
For me there are two sides to the coin. An absolute judgement and a relative judgement.

I think as an absolute judgement I could accept (though I wouldn't personally agree with it) that the game has improved through the improvement at the bottom. More clubs are no.competitive in more games. My opinion would be this hasn't come from the lower clubs catching up but the top.clibs slowing down.

As a relative measure I can't even see it as a realistic prospect to say SL has improved relative to the NRL.i honestly dont. 5-10 years ago I think the top 2 or 3 clubs in SL could have held their own in the NRL. Maybe not challenged for anytging but been in and around. Now I'm not sure an SL dream team playing in the NRL would be a top 8 side.
//www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: Headingley

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 2:22 pm
tad rhino wrote:
the games gone away from skill sets to dominate g the wrestle/ruck.
only cad seem to have worked on attacking skills.
the game needs a balance, good defending is good to watch but do is exciting attack.
you see odd bits but nowhere near enough off your seat moments



I would bet there is more missed tackles per game now than there was in any season of the years 2000 to 2013. Defence hasn't improved for me at all. The poor attacking qualities of teams means they are not testing defences, and yet still simple missed tackles are made.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: Headingley

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 2:58 pm
Gotcha wrote:
I would bet there is more missed tackles per game now than there was in any season of the years 2000 to 2013. Defence hasn't improved for me at all. The poor attacking qualities of teams means they are not testing defences, and yet still simple missed tackles are made.

are there more missed tackles now,due to the games being more competative,thus causing more injuries.which then leads onto the need to blood more inexperienced/younger players.tony smith was interviewed on radio recently and said this is the most competative season since the inception of super league.i personally agree with him.i think this will be of benefit to the england squad when we take on the aussies & kiwis.

Re: Headingley

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 3:09 pm
shadrack wrote:
are there more missed tackles now,due to the games being more competative,thus causing more injuries.which then leads onto the need to blood more inexperienced/younger players.tony smith was interviewed on radio recently and said this is the most competative season since the inception of super league.i personally agree with him.i think this will be of benefit to the england squad when we take on the aussies & kiwis.


Competitive is completely different to quality. Go through any sport with a league, and you will find competitive performances from the same dumbed down rubbish. As Smokey says above, had the bottom teams got better, you might well have had a point, but all that has really happened is the top teams have lowered to match the poorer bottom teams.

Did you think the bottom sides were any good in the same period 2000-2013? so why do you think different now?

It will not aid the England team in the slightest. And as a consequence they will move to get more players around eligibility loopholes so that they can take players from the NRL, to make themselves more competitive.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
