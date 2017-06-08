shadrack wrote: are there more missed tackles now,due to the games being more competative,thus causing more injuries.which then leads onto the need to blood more inexperienced/younger players.tony smith was interviewed on radio recently and said this is the most competative season since the inception of super league.i personally agree with him.i think this will be of benefit to the england squad when we take on the aussies & kiwis.

Competitive is completely different to quality. Go through any sport with a league, and you will find competitive performances from the same dumbed down rubbish. As Smokey says above, had the bottom teams got better, you might well have had a point, but all that has really happened is the top teams have lowered to match the poorer bottom teams.Did you think the bottom sides were any good in the same period 2000-2013? so why do you think different now?It will not aid the England team in the slightest. And as a consequence they will move to get more players around eligibility loopholes so that they can take players from the NRL, to make themselves more competitive.