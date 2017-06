leedsnsouths wrote: I would happily sit in a wooden seat than give back even one of the trophies we have won over the last 10 years, so if the money was invested in the players I am more than willing to except it.

I take your point but your sentiment is potentially an issue in the game. It simply doesn't raise sufficient income as Leeds are now finding out. The club hasn't generated sufficient income to invest in both its facilities and its team. The standards on the field are the lowest in the history of SL because the game here cannot compete financially with the NRL or RU for the very essence of the game the players.Everything is very short term its about survival now and not prosperity in the future. If you don't invest in the fabric of your business it will have a limited life span.