Clearwing wrote: Quite plainly you have. Standing in a bit of rain or sitting on a wooden seat for 80 mins is somewhere at the lower end of human suffering; being a victim of genocide is perhaps a notch or two higher, don't you think?

You don't pay £20 for a bit of genocide thoughHeadingley is an embarrassment for club that has been as successful as Leeds have over the past 10 years. Wooden seats in your premier enclosure is what I would have expect 30/40 years ago.Leeds fans can defend it all you want but its a disgrace for an elite sporting club. The players get all the luxuries but the fans who pay for the players get third rate facilities.Hopefully the new development will put right what has needed putting right for decades