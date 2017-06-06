WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Headingley

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 5:21 pm
shadrack wrote:
cheers.it looks impresive,hope it happens.good luck for the rest of the season.


As do we all. On your original point about the West terrace, it is a past its sell by date facility I guess the weather is a major factor in whether it is an enjoyable experience. Unfortunately at the moment there are no plans to rebuild or cover that area, but as has been said, tickets for The East, North and Southstand are open to away fans to buy. Enjoy the rest of your season :thumb:

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 6:18 pm
Clearwing wrote:
Quite plainly you have. Standing in a bit of rain or sitting on a wooden seat for 80 mins is somewhere at the lower end of human suffering; being a victim of genocide is perhaps a notch or two higher, don't you think?


You don't pay £20 for a bit of genocide though :D

Headingley is an embarrassment for club that has been as successful as Leeds have over the past 10 years. Wooden seats in your premier enclosure is what I would have expect 30/40 years ago.

Leeds fans can defend it all you want but its a disgrace for an elite sporting club. The players get all the luxuries but the fans who pay for the players get third rate facilities.

Hopefully the new development will put right what has needed putting right for decades
Your job is to say to yourself on a job interview does the hiring manager likes me or not. If you aren't a particular manager's cup of tea, you haven't failed -- you've dodged a bullet.
