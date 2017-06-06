|
shadrack wrote:
i was referring to being hearded onto that terrace,was akin to the scenes in said movie,where they forced them into cattle trucks.you can resort to insults if you like,but i have not said anything that is not factual.if you go to away games, do you has a leeds fan get treated worse than the home fans.that is my point.if you dont like what i have said ok i can live with that.enjoy the rest of the season.
I think you have been listening to Donald trump a bit too much
Tue Jun 06, 2017 1:50 pm
shadrack wrote:
i was referring to being hearded onto that terrace,was akin to the scenes in said movie,where they forced them into cattle trucks.you can resort to insults if you like,but i have not said anything that is not factual.
Quite plainly you have. Standing in a bit of rain or sitting on a wooden seat for 80 mins is somewhere at the lower end of human suffering; being a victim of genocide is perhaps a notch or two higher, don't you think?
Tue Jun 06, 2017 2:26 pm
you're not herded anywhere. you can sit/stand where you like.
Tue Jun 06, 2017 2:33 pm
I'd back my plastic seat in the Carnegie Stand against any wooden seat in the North Stand. I can't wait for the demolition & rebuild to start.
Tue Jun 06, 2017 2:36 pm
shadrack wrote:
you need to get out more,its a dump,the seats in the north stand are as old as conker trees,the view is awful.but its better than wheldon road,& belle vue i suppose.whatever happened to minimum standards.
I think that once the redevelopment work is completed that our stadium will be one to be proud ofNew North StandNew South StandHow the stadium will look after the redevelopmentCarnegie Stand
Tue Jun 06, 2017 2:50 pm
Clearwing wrote:
Quite plainly you have. Standing in a bit of rain or sitting on a wooden seat for 80 mins is somewhere at the lower end of human suffering; being a victim of genocide is perhaps a notch or two higher, don't you think?
i apologise for that comment,i did mean factual in the sense about my comments on the standards of the stadium.i originally joined in this thread,because of a comment that headingley is the best ground in super league.i disagree with that comment.i also stated that treatment of away fans is awful.we are paying to watch the same game,in diffrent degrees of comfort.
Tue Jun 06, 2017 2:53 pm
tad rhino wrote:
you're not herded anywhere. you can sit/stand where you like.
well thanks for that info,next time we will get in the south stand,unless the stewards send us round to the away end again.
Tue Jun 06, 2017 3:16 pm
I'm sure if you bought a South Stand ticket you could go in. Just as I can no longer go in the South Stand with my Paddock season ticket, unless I get a ticket for that area. If you buy a ticket for the Western Terrace that is where you can stand.
Tue Jun 06, 2017 3:20 pm
Back on topic though...I like the look of the new place.
Just hope the building goes without a hitch and minimum disruption. Not holding my breath though.
Tue Jun 06, 2017 4:08 pm
LocalSuperhero wrote:
I'm sure if you bought a South Stand ticket you could go in. Just as I can no longer go in the South Stand with my Paddock season ticket, unless I get a ticket for that area. If you buy a ticket for the Western Terrace that is where you can stand.
cheers.it looks impresive,hope it happens.good luck for the rest of the season.
