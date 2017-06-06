shadrack wrote: you need to get out more,its a dump,the seats in the north stand are as old as conker trees,the view is awful.but its better than wheldon road,& belle vue i suppose.whatever happened to minimum standards.

New North Stand

New South Stand

How the stadium will look after the redevelopment

Carnegie Stand

I think that once the redevelopment work is completed that our stadium will be one to be proud of