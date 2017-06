leedsnsouths wrote: Dont really get the big deal, plenty of open roofed stadiums all over the world, including places in America where it gets a lot colder than Northern England.



I get that the west stand looks a bit rubbish but not much they can do without major backing from LCC, also I wouldnt want the Rhinos to force some people out of their homes as Liverpool FC did with the Anfield expansion

well i can tell you,that being charged the same amount of money,to be hearded onto an open terrace in the rain,like something out of schindlers list is not a pleasant experience,so you pay the extra to sit in a covered stand,where you get a dirty old wooden seat that fell off the arc,with restricted view.take a look at teams in the championship,they offer far better facilities to away fans.wake up leeds its 2017.