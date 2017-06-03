|
Alan
Enjoyed the awesome atmosphere at Headingley again last night - but not the result!
As an 'old' stadium, it has always been a pleasure to visit. I sat in the North Stand last night, having booked my tickets through the Rhinos, so was completely dry. However, do you guys not see a problem for visiting fans, stuck out on the West terrace, with no cover whatsoever? There were some pretty soaked Leythers by the end of 80 minutes last night! I realise that our old Hilton Park stadium was a hundred times worse for getting wet (especially in the roofless toilets!
) I believe there are plans to re-develop the South Stand (I hope it doesn't lose it's incredible atmosphere as a result) but surely, in 2017, visiting fans should be entitled to have a roof over their heads?
Sat Jun 03, 2017 10:49 am
Alan wrote:
Not ever happen Alan , planning issues with the ' right of way ' and the houses behind the terrace , plus of course it involves spending cash , and it's in Yorkshire
I'd just be happy not having to undertake the trek up through the passageway and then all the way back down again , just a couple of turnstyles in the bottom corner near the car park would suffice
All of course ' if ' we find ourselves visiting on a regular basis
Sat Jun 03, 2017 12:13 pm
I think it might be on the longterm agenda ,but the development that is about to take place has taken many years to get off the ground ,so don't hold your breath. By the way has anyone noticed those 'state of the art' NFL open stadiums? when I ride past The Lincoln Field Philadelphia Eagles stadium I think to myself how can anyone sit in this place in the middle of winter for over 3 hours ? it has some covered areas ,but they would not stop you getting wet
Sat Jun 03, 2017 12:15 pm
The worst I encountered was in a CC QF game a few years ago. 80 minutes of hailstones bashing off our heads and then that barsteward Lee Smith scores the winner with a few minutes left
still the best ground in SL though.
Sat Jun 03, 2017 3:17 pm
A lot of fans in the Carnage Terrace also get wet when it rains, can't be helped really. As you say away fans can opt to go in the covered north stand.
Sat Jun 03, 2017 3:39 pm
bonnie
Strong-running second rower
Should have brought a gazebo,was plenty of room to put one up last night.lol.......sorry only joking,try bringing a plastic mac .
Sat Jun 03, 2017 5:26 pm
ryano
Bronze RLFANS Member
Not just away fans. There's plenty of home fans on the WT too. I don't mind a bit of rain though!
Sun Jun 04, 2017 10:41 pm
you need to get out more,its a dump,the seats in the north stand are as old as conker trees,the view is awful.but its better than wheldon road,& belle vue i suppose.whatever happened to minimum standards.
Mon Jun 05, 2017 8:50 pm
Even if we accept you assertion that HQ is a bit of a dump, which I don't. Is it better to own a dump or rent a pre-fab?
