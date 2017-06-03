WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Headingley

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 9:53 am
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9445
Location: Deep in Leytherland
Enjoyed the awesome atmosphere at Headingley again last night - but not the result! :wink:

As an 'old' stadium, it has always been a pleasure to visit. I sat in the North Stand last night, having booked my tickets through the Rhinos, so was completely dry. However, do you guys not see a problem for visiting fans, stuck out on the West terrace, with no cover whatsoever? There were some pretty soaked Leythers by the end of 80 minutes last night! I realise that our old Hilton Park stadium was a hundred times worse for getting wet (especially in the roofless toilets! :wink: ) I believe there are plans to re-develop the South Stand (I hope it doesn't lose it's incredible atmosphere as a result) but surely, in 2017, visiting fans should be entitled to have a roof over their heads?

Re: Headingley

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 10:49 am
GUBRATS User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1498
Not ever happen Alan , planning issues with the ' right of way ' and the houses behind the terrace , plus of course it involves spending cash , and it's in Yorkshire :wink:

I'd just be happy not having to undertake the trek up through the passageway and then all the way back down again , just a couple of turnstyles in the bottom corner near the car park would suffice

All of course ' if ' we find ourselves visiting on a regular basis
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Headingley

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 12:13 pm
lionarmour87 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 28, 2008 4:43 pm
Posts: 5868
Location: philadelphia PA
I think it might be on the longterm agenda ,but the development that is about to take place has taken many years to get off the ground ,so don't hold your breath. By the way has anyone noticed those 'state of the art' NFL open stadiums? when I ride past The Lincoln Field Philadelphia Eagles stadium I think to myself how can anyone sit in this place in the middle of winter for over 3 hours ? it has some covered areas ,but they would not stop you getting wet
Re: Headingley

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 12:15 pm
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5335
The worst I encountered was in a CC QF game a few years ago. 80 minutes of hailstones bashing off our heads and then that barsteward Lee Smith scores the winner with a few minutes left :wink: still the best ground in SL though.

Re: Headingley

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 3:17 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 840
A lot of fans in the Carnage Terrace also get wet when it rains, can't be helped really. As you say away fans can opt to go in the covered north stand.

Re: Headingley

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 3:39 pm
bonnie Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Apr 21, 2004 4:21 pm
Posts: 418
Location: A small town in Wakefield
Should have brought a gazebo,was plenty of room to put one up last night.lol.......sorry only joking,try bringing a plastic mac .
Re: Headingley

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 5:26 pm
ryano User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 4:02 am
Posts: 2812
Not just away fans. There's plenty of home fans on the WT too. I don't mind a bit of rain though!
Re: Headingley

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 10:41 pm
shadrack User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Mar 28, 2010 7:24 pm
Posts: 11
Location: westleigh
you need to get out more,its a dump,the seats in the north stand are as old as conker trees,the view is awful.but its better than wheldon road,& belle vue i suppose.whatever happened to minimum standards.

