Enjoyed the awesome atmosphere at Headingley again last night - but not the result!As an 'old' stadium, it has always been a pleasure to visit. I sat in the North Stand last night, having booked my tickets through the Rhinos, so was completely dry. However, do you guys not see a problem for visiting fans, stuck out on the West terrace, with no cover whatsoever? There were some pretty soaked Leythers by the end of 80 minutes last night! I realise that our old Hilton Park stadium was a hundred times worse for getting wet (especially in the roofless toilets!) I believe there are plans to re-develop the South Stand (I hope it doesn't lose it's incredible atmosphere as a result) but surely, in 2017, visiting fans should be entitled to have a roof over their heads?