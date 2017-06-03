WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Headingley

Headingley

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 9:53 am
Alan Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Enjoyed the awesome atmosphere at Headingley again last night - but not the result! :wink:

As an 'old' stadium, it has always been a pleasure to visit. I sat in the North Stand last night, having booked my tickets through the Rhinos, so was completely dry. However, do you guys not see a problem for visiting fans, stuck out on the West terrace, with no cover whatsoever? There were some pretty soaked Leythers by the end of 80 minutes last night! I realise that our old Hilton Park stadium was a hundred times worse for getting wet (especially in the roofless toilets! :wink: ) I believe there are plans to re-develop the South Stand (I hope it doesn't lose it's incredible atmosphere as a result) but surely, in 2017, visiting fans should be entitled to have a roof over their heads?

Post Sat Jun 03, 2017 10:49 am
GUBRATS User avatar
Enjoyed the awesome atmosphere at Headingley again last night - but not the result! :wink:

Not ever happen Alan , planning issues with the ' right of way ' and the houses behind the terrace , plus of course it involves spending cash , and it's in Yorkshire :wink:

I'd just be happy not having to undertake the trek up through the passageway and then all the way back down again , just a couple of turnstyles in the bottom corner near the car park would suffice

All of course ' if ' we find ourselves visiting on a regular basis
Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




