Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 5:41 am
Anita Madigan Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jul 22, 2016 4:01 pm
Posts: 54
HamsterChops wrote:
To be fair, £275k a year doesn't go a long way with his Waitrose bills...

I am lost for words. RL is on the decline, combine that with them throwing money around like confetti at ex players with no idea how to grow the sport, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to see why the sport is on the ropes. For 275k you would have thought they could get someone good.

Re: Fat nige

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 10:16 am
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9419
Location: Bradbados
Parkybear wrote:
Can't see Nige taking over the Bulls, he has always preferred Halifax to us. Besides we don't have many pie stalls and burger vans any more.
Let's go the full hog (lol) and get Ralphy in as well, one chuckle brother is no good without the other.


I think you're overlooking his early life in Buttershaw where he was, at one time, as I understand it, a Bulls fan. He does go 'native' though, in whichever environment he finds himself.

A little like Harry Gration from Look North, he too was a Bulls' season ticket holder, but now has the feign the look of a man in torment when his "beloved" York City get relegated. Never mentions the Bulls, of course, nor any other team in the championship - along with ever other reporter on Look North. Damn then all.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: Fat nige

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 4:18 pm
PHILISAN User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 23, 2008 11:57 am
Posts: 477
Bulliac wrote:
I think you're overlooking his early life in Buttershaw where he was, at one time, as I understand it, a Bulls fan. He does go 'native' though, in whichever environment he finds himself.

A little like Harry Gration from Look North, he too was a Bulls' season ticket holder, but now has the feign the look of a man in torment when his "beloved" York City get relegated. Never mentions the Bulls, of course, nor any other team in the championship - along with ever other reporter on Look North. Damn then all.


Gration really gets up my nose, quick to forget his roots and self promoting. Prehistoric and vaudeville... sums him up for me!

Re: Fat nige

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 5:15 pm
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3890
Location: Hornsea
Wasn't he employed by the RFL in the not too distant past?

Re: Fat nige

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 5:21 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26748
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Briefly. He fell out with Maurice Lindsay.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Fat nige

Post Thu Jun 08, 2017 1:21 pm
Norman Bates User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 24, 2010 8:42 am
Posts: 3059
Location: Fax Vegas
Bulliac wrote:
I think you're overlooking his early life in Buttershaw where he was, at one time, as I understand it, a Bulls fan. He does go 'native' though, in whichever environment he finds himself.

A little like Harry Gration from Look North, he too was a Bulls' season ticket holder, but now has the feign the look of a man in torment when his "beloved" York City get relegated. Never mentions the Bulls, of course, nor any other team in the championship - along with ever other reporter on Look North. Damn then all.


Yes, Big Nige never really had any love for Fax, just for himself. You'll have to look long and hard to find anybody round here who has a good work for other than a four letter one.

Re: Fat nige

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 7:59 am
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 416
Location: Depends whose asking
PHILISAN wrote:
Gration really gets up my nose, quick to forget his roots and self promoting. Prehistoric and vaudeville... sums him up for me!

:CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP: :BOW: :BOW: :BOW: :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP:
100% agree.
So it isnt just me who thinks "wtf!" when people big-up that weasley hetherington-@rse licking muppet

But he does have his uses - if the dog has eaten something bad and I want it to vomit - I just switch Look North on and wait for grations sickly mug to appear - barf!
