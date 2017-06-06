Parkybear wrote: Can't see Nige taking over the Bulls, he has always preferred Halifax to us. Besides we don't have many pie stalls and burger vans any more.

Let's go the full hog (lol) and get Ralphy in as well, one chuckle brother is no good without the other.

I think you're overlooking his early life in Buttershaw where he was, at one time, as I understand it, a Bulls fan. He does go 'native' though, in whichever environment he finds himself.A little like Harry Gration from Look North, he too was a Bulls' season ticket holder, but now has the feign the look of a man in torment when his "beloved" York City get relegated. Never mentions the Bulls, of course, nor any other team in the championship - along with ever other reporter on Look North. Damn then all.