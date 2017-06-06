|
HamsterChops wrote:
To be fair, £275k a year doesn't go a long way with his Waitrose bills...
I am lost for words. RL is on the decline, combine that with them throwing money around like confetti at ex players with no idea how to grow the sport, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to see why the sport is on the ropes. For 275k you would have thought they could get someone good.
Tue Jun 06, 2017 10:16 am
Parkybear wrote:
Can't see Nige taking over the Bulls, he has always preferred Halifax to us. Besides we don't have many pie stalls and burger vans any more.
Let's go the full hog (lol) and get Ralphy in as well, one chuckle brother is no good without the other.
I think you're overlooking his early life in Buttershaw where he was, at one time, as I understand it, a Bulls fan. He does go 'native' though, in whichever environment he finds himself.
A little like Harry Gration from Look North, he too was a Bulls' season ticket holder, but now has the feign the look of a man in torment when his "beloved" York City get relegated. Never mentions the Bulls, of course, nor any other team in the championship - along with ever other reporter on Look North. Damn then all.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Build Bridges NOT Walls
Tue Jun 06, 2017 4:18 pm
Bulliac wrote:
Gration really gets up my nose, quick to forget his roots and self promoting. Prehistoric and vaudeville... sums him up for me!
Tue Jun 06, 2017 5:15 pm
Joined:
Posts:
Location:
Hornsea
Wasn't he employed by the RFL in the not too distant past?
Tue Jun 06, 2017 5:21 pm
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26740
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Briefly. He fell out with Maurice Lindsay.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Thu Jun 08, 2017 1:21 pm
Joined: Thu Jun 24, 2010 8:42 am
Posts: 3057
Location: Fax Vegas
Bulliac wrote:
Yes, Big Nige never really had any love for Fax, just for himself. You'll have to look long and hard to find anybody round here who has a good work for other than a four letter one.
