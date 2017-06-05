WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fat nige

Re: Fat nige

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 1:32 pm
debaser
Agreed, sounds like utter nonsense to me.

Still, when it doesn't happen, those in the know can say that it all fell through at the last minute.
Re: Fat nige

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 4:31 pm
Bull Mania wrote:
Not sure why Nigel would want to take over the Bulls job. He's on what, £300k a year. A nice easy job with no challenge whatsoever to his decisions. Clubs bend over backwards as soon as he flashes the cheque book at them to agree to a change to the sport, whether that be sponsorship, restructuring etc. When it all goes belly up, he's safe from criticism as the clubs as the ones who voted in the rule changes.

Why would he want to come to a poison chalice like us.

I can't see that slab of concrete being on anywhere near 300k a year. The prime minister only scrapes 150k

Re: Fat nige

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 4:44 pm
rugbyreddog
Anita Madigan wrote:
I can't see that slab of concrete being on anywhere near 300k a year. The prime minister only scrapes 150k

Not necessarily a compelling argument.

Re: Fat nige

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 5:02 pm
Norman Bates
paulwalker71 wrote:
This is what I don't understand either.

All I can guess is that either:

a) He's just about to be ousted from the RFL in some sort of devious coup (some would say ' not before time')

or

b) He's part of some sort of grubby money-making scam involving selling off Odsal for vast profit.

Outside of those two options, I don't see why he would voluntarily give up his cushy and lucrative job-for-life at the RFL to get involved with something as toxic as the Bradford Bulls


If Odsal is sold off and he is involved in any way then the Police ne d to b involved, all speculation I know but sometimes no smoke without fire.

Re: Fat nige

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 5:06 pm
Bully_Boxer
Anita Madigan wrote:
I can't see that slab of concrete being on anywhere near 300k a year. The prime minister only scrapes 150k

LE published his salary a year or two ago and I was completely gobsmacked. I can't recall the exact figure but it was a LOT more than 150k. I think it was shade under 300k but not by much.

Re: Fat nige

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 5:09 pm
MicktheGled
Bully_Boxer wrote:
LE published his salary a year or two ago and I was completely gobsmacked. I can't recall the exact figure but it was a LOT more than 150k. I think it was shade under 300k but not by much.


275,000.
