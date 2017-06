bowlingboy wrote: Mick has posted on Twitter big nige is stepping down at the end of the year.

Does this mean the rumour that he is coming on board is true?



Why can't we just get an owner with loads of brass and swerve controversy?



The Halifax, Wakey, Hudds fans will go into meltdown if we somehow swerve relegation and he comes on board..

As a Fax fan I won't go into meltdown if you survive - as long as the fat controller is somewhere else he can't come to Fax !! Not that we'd want him nor should you what's he ever done at Red Hall except boost canteen profits???Also you guys survive on a technicality and big nige gets a cushy job in your board why bother going into meltdown lol that's probably what will happen anyway