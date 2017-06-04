It is not beyond the realms of possibility that within a couple of years the SL will contain London, Toulouse, Toronto and Catalans. How long will SL exist with the awat support generated by these teams? Like Bradford Bulls I can't help but think professional rugby league is done. All the administrators at Red Hall should hang their heads in shame.
